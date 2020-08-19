Winnsboro party organizers must now have at least two security personnel on premises during events with more than 100 guests.
Town Council members passed the amendment at their regular Aug. 18 meeting.
The amended ordinance deals with private events and is often referred to as the “Bush Ordinances.”
In Sept. 2019, Town Council members amended several ordinances dealing with private gatherings after Waneshia Bush, 20, an honor student at Grambling State University, was killed when she was struck by a stray bullet while attending a block party. The private event was near Blanson and Smith streets at approximately 1 a.m. July 21, 2019.
After the incident, Town Council members passed amendments prohibiting block parties and street parties while allowing private outdoor events permitted by the Town of Winnsboro. The original amendment also required only one security personnel at a party with over 100 guests.
Prohibited block parties and street parties are defined as “an outdoor public event in which many members of a community and/or neighboring communities congregate on public property to either observe an event of some importance or simply for mutual enjoyment,” according to the ordinance.
A private outdoor event is defined as “(yard party, weddings, cookouts, get togethers, etc.) held on private property for invited guests and for private enjoyment only,” according to the ordinance.
A private outdoor event requires a $10 permit if 75 to 100 guests ages 12 and older will be in attendance. If the private outdoor event will have more than 100 guest ages 12 and older the host is required to purchase a $20 permit and now provide two security officers for the event, according to the ordinance.
Additionally, private parties are required to end at midnight for adults and 11 p.m. for juveniles.
Councilman Jerry Johnson made the motion to increase security personnel with a Councilman Eddie Dunn second.
Councilmen Johnson, Dunn and Keith Berry voted for the amendment and Councilman Tyrone Coleman voted against it. Councilman Rex McCarthy was absent.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro employees will now qualify for three weeks of vacation after working 20 years and a $25 per week raise for certain certifications. The amendment passed on a 3-1 vote with Johnson being the sole nay vote.
“You have to work one year to get one week, two years to get two weeks and then wait 18 more years to get your third week,” Johnson said. “That is not doing employees right. I’m just not for that.”
Previously, employees received one week of vacation after working one year, two weeks after working two years and an additional day of vacation each year after working 20 years.
“This is the last thing I’m going to do for my guys,” said Phillip Robinson, who recently retired after 35 years of service for Winnsboro. “We first got the three weeks vacation back in the 90’s, and they gave it to us at 20 years. But, we could only get one day a year for five years. I didn’t care for that idea back then and that is the reason I’m pushing it today.”
Winnsboro currently employees approximately 85 people, according to Mayor John Dumas.
Dunn made the motion with a Coleman second. Voting in favor were Dunn, Coleman and Berry.
Additionally, Winnsboro employees continue to battle with various water leaks throughout the corporate limits, said Phillip Hutto, utility superintendent.
Deteriorating water lines installed in the 1920’s and an employee shortage are just two factors that utility workers are battling, Hutto said. But, he assured Town Council members his workers are handling the major leaks while repairing minor leaks with the remainder of their time.
Hutto agreed to produce a list to Town Council members of repair projects and possible completion times.
“Sometimes the list may get out of order,” Dumas said. “But, they will eventually get to them. They have to get permission before they dig from
811. A lot of these leaks are occurring because of the infrastructure because with the material being old and the heat are also causing the pipes to burst. It is a constant situation to fix them.”
