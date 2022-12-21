The Winnsboro animal facility, located north of town, will soon be getting a facelift.
Plans to demolish a building located in the front and replace it with new concrete, a building and drainage is in the works, according to Mayor Alice Wallace. Town officials are currently obtaining bids on work and materials.
Wallace put the project in the forefront when she visited the facility and saw its poor condition and the overcrowding of animals. During her initial visit, Wallace said the facility held 61 dogs with several dogs being held for two or more years.
Wallace, who admittedly said she had some fear of dogs, said, “I got to do what I got to do.”
Dogs were not going to get euthanized but adopted, she said.
Wallace praised Richland Parish animal advocate Kim Goldman’s efforts on getting dogs vaccinated and adopted.
“If the dog’s temperament is not good we’re not going to adopt them,” Goldman said. “Mayor Wallace has jumped on this and made great strides on improving (the facility).”
Through Goldman’s efforts 600 dogs have been adopted in three years out of the Winnsboro facility.
“That is a lot of dogs,” Goldman said. “Winnsboro and Franklin Parish has an influx of dogs.”
Wallace said she is hoping to get the shelter project funded through grants, but if not grants, the town’s budget would be amended.
Jeff Dorson, Humane Society of Louisiana executive secretary, could have the funding answer for Wallace. His organization is requesting Gov. John Bel Edwards for $2 million appropriation in Louisiana’s next session.
If approved, the money will be split up into 20 different grants worth $100,000. The grants will be specifically for rural animal shelters in Louisiana.
“There are a lot of deficiencies at the Winnsboro shelter,” Dorson said. “We are envisioning 20 grants of up to $100,000 each for these mainly rural shelters. If it is successful that will be great.”
The Louisiana Animal Control Advisory Task Force, which is under the Department of Agriculture, would be tasked with distributing the grants, Dorson said.
The task force is comprised of seven members and represent a diverse group of professionals who are considered leaders in their professions and communities. Each member brings a unique level of expertise, knowledge and experience to help advance the work of the task force.
According to Dorson, the task force does annual inspections of existing shelters and advises them on ways they can improve.
Many rural parishes such as Franklin do not have money in their tax base to have an animal control system. Franklin Parish Police Jury has several times discussed ways of performing animal control but to no avail due to lack of money.
“(Rural animal shelters) are usually underfunded, under supervised, under appreciated,” Dorson said. “They are usually poorly constructed and workers earn low wages.”
For more information on how to adopt a dog from the Winnsboro shelter call (318) 680-5877.
“Its Christmas time and many dogs will get adopted,” Goldman said. “Just remember, that dog is a responsibility of a lifetime.”
