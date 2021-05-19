Winnsboro anticipates posting a $489,319 surplus in its 2021-22 fiscal year general fund budget.
The budget was introduced at the Town Council meeting Monday night.
Winnsboro’s total revenues in the general fund amount to approximately $3.8 million and expenditures at approximately $3.4 million. The general fund is primary operating account.
Winnsboro’s other funds also posted surpluses in the proposed budget.
The sales tax fund posted the slimmest surplus at $9,942 with revenues at $3.53 million and expenditures at $3.52. The industrial fund proposed budget had revenues at $412,814 and expenditures at $397,238 for a surplus of $15,576. The proposed budget for utility funds had revenues at $1.87 million and expenditures at $1.74 million for a surplus of $128,614.
In light of the town’s the positive financially, Mayor John Dumas was cautious as the new fiscal year approached.
“Organic revenues and purchasing power are expected to fall somewhat because population and commerce are expected to remain statistically unchanged,” said Dumas in his budget message. “The relative uptick in organic expenditure is expected to be tempered with grants, cost cutting measures, resources reallocations, alternative revenue sources and in-kind arrangements.”
Winnsboro’s outdated infrastructure and equipment have put a strain on recent budgets.
“The most egregious of challenges are infrastructure-related, which have been years in the making, and portends service disruption in the near future if left unaddressed,” Dumas wrote. “The looming risks of eventual facility / equipment failure stems from normal wear and tear from use years beyond shelf life.”
Dumas acknowledges uncertain times may await Winnsboro but remains optimistic about its future.
“Part of my responsibilities is to bring uniformity and clarity to policies to promote fairness and inclusion,” Dumas wrote. “However, rectifying imbalances often means disrupting the status quo, which can prove unpopular. I campaigned on the promise of transparency, and I will remain resolute and forthright in this commitment. I am proud of the headway we have made over the past three years, and while impending challenges may seem insurmountable, I remain optimistic.”
Additionally, Town Council members introduced a police department budget amendment.
The police department budget had to be amended due to increased vehicle maintenance, purchasing of new vehicles and outfitting vehicle equipment, Dumas said.
Meanwhile, Town Council members hope to be certifying a 23-acre plot of land through Louisiana Economic Development (LED), so it will entice new business development.
Town Council members voted to enter into a memorandum of agreement with LED officials. Memorandum of agreement is a document written between parties to cooperatively work together on an agreed upon project or meet an agreed upon objective.
The 23-acre plot of land is located at the industrial park north of Winnsboro on La Hwy 15.
Total cost to Winnsboro is approximately $6,000 for LED to perform studies including clean water act, wetlands and threaten and endangered species. By performing the certification process the plot of land will become a “development-ready” certified site. The certification process takes 12-18 months.
LED certified sites program qualifies industrial sites based on zoning restrictions, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis and surveys. These sites are 180-day development ready and have substantial due diligence studies performed to receive certification.
After the land is certified it is uploaded to LED website where it is marketed to potential businesses.
“We can monitor our views on our site,” Daniel Michel, LED site development program manager, said. “Prior to COVID, we reached 100,000 views in 90 days. Now, it is around 65,000 views and increasing.”
The group first introduced themselves to Town Council members in the January meeting.
“A whole lot of things need to be done ahead of time,” Michel said in the January meeting. “These site selectors don’t have a lot of time. They will give you just two or three days to submit sites for their project.”
In other action, Town Council members voted in favor of four resolutions pertaining to a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).
Winnsboro recently received a $660,000 LCDBG grant to refurbish one of its sewer lift stations.
Resolutions described certain steps Winnsboro had to perform relating to civil rights complaints, communications, outlining activities and foreign language.
