Resolutions to apply for three grants were passed by Winnsboro Town Council members.
Town Council members moved forward in the grants at their regular meeting Jan. 19 after observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 18.
Possible money from a Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant will be used for sewer system upgrades. Winnsboro’s administration plans on purchasing three new sewer pumps if it is approved for the grant.
“We will put the pumps in the areas that need it the most,” said Mayor John Dumas. “Several of the pumps are the same size.”
Winnsboro has 17 sewer pumping stations with two pumps at each station.
At the start of each fiscal year, Office of Community Development executive director determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
The second resolution passed was in support of a Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) grant.
Possible grant money will be used to purchase a backup pump for Winnsboro’s water plant.
“It has not effected the amount of water coming into the town,” Dumas said. “But, we want to replace it before anything goes bad.”
Winnsboro’s water plants are located in Richland Parish on La. Hwy 135 one mile past Goldmine Plantation.
The CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
The third resolution passed was for a USDA grant to purchase two vehicles for Winnsboro’s police department.
“The vehicles we have now are in the shop all the time,” said Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce. “These vehicles run 24-7.”
Currently, Winnsboro’s police department have five vehicles in operation, Pierce said.
Meanwhile, Dumas gave credit to his administration for Winnsboro’s clean audit.
“We been through a lot in this town,” Dumas said. “We started off with one of the worst audits you could ever have. Twenty something items were found in the audit and placed in our lap. The auditor told us if we don’t get it done he was gonna recommend the city be taken over.”
In his speech, Dumas instructed Julia Jackson, city clerk, to come forward.
“Somebody messed this thing up, and somebody had to straighten it up,” Dumas said. “First thing was said in the audit this time, ‘there were no material weaknesses. There were no instances on non-compliances. You don’t get that kind of stuff sitting around idling. You find things to do and get it done. This little lady right here (Jackson), I’ll put her up against anybody in this state.”
Winnsboro’s assets exceeded it liabilities by $7.46 million at the close of its fiscal year, according to the audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
Total assets amounted to $18.34 million while liabilities totaled $13.08 million, according to the audit report.
Along with assets exceeding liabilities, no findings were listed in audit, down from two findings in last year’s report.
Additionally, a Louisiana Economic Development (LED) program could make Winnsboro land plots more attractive to potential businesses and investors, according to Daniel Michel, site development program manager.
Michel spoke about a specific twenty-three acre plot located near Winnsboro’s industrial park for site development through the LED program. LED funds 75 percent of upfront studies in anticipation of future businesses and potential investors.
Studies include clean water act, wetlands and threaten and endangered species.
“A whole lot of things need to be done ahead of time,” Michel said. “These site selectors don’t have a lot of time. They will give you just two or three days to submit sites for their project.”
The LED certified sites program provides guidelines for applying a development-ready industrial site as a Louisiana Economic Development Certified Site.
