Winnsboro assets exceeded its liabilities by approximately $7.3 million while auditors listed no findings, according to a Legislative Auditor’s report released Jan. 12.
Assets exceeding liabilities equals a positive net position and can serve over time as a useful indicator of a government’s financial condition. Audit findings identifies internal control issues or instances of noncompliance or authoritative standards requiring reporting.
This is the second consecutive year that auditors found no instances of noncompliance after listing several in 2018, a fact Julia Jackson, town clerk, called “satisfying.”
“It was very satisfying to see our hard work and dedication pay off,” Jackson said. “The fact that we have very strict auditors, we had to really pay attention to detail. That meant thoroughly enforcing all policy and procedures, ordinances and revised statutes, making sure records were maintained in an orderly fashion and all payments, coming in and going out were properly recorded.”
Jackson said the clean audit was also a team effort.
“This most definitely took a team effort, and it’s only fair that I call the team out by name,” Jackson said. “The administrative team consists of: Bernice Robinson - office manager, Cal Pierce – budget clerk, Jayne Pierce – human resources, Gwen Jackson – utility billing, Debra Alexander – accounts receivable and Justin Martinez - superintendent. As a team, we are stronger and there is no task that we have not been able to conquer together thus far.”
Total town assets for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 showed a decrease of nearly $150,000 from 2020. According to the audit, assets totaled approximately $3.1 million in 2022 compared to some $3.3 million in 2020.
2021 liabilities also went down to $813,769 compared to 2020’s total of approximately $1.1 million.
By far, the largest amount of Winnsboro’s net position reflected its investment in capital assets of approximately $12.6 million, according to the audit.
Winnsboro’s revenues increased $730,694 from the prior year, totaling approximately $7.2 million.
Revenues were split into two categories, governmental and business-type activities. Revenues from governmental activities totaled some $5.2 million while business-type activities totaled approximately $2.05 million.
Making up the largest portion of governmental activities were taxes, amounting to $3.7 million following by license and permits at $433,108, according to the audit.
Taxes made up 71% of revenue.
Intergovernmental revenues totaled $352,490 while non employer pension contribution’s sum was $156,293.
Charges for services concerning business-type activities totaled approximately $2 million.
A decrease in net position for business-type operations for the current year was $239,739 compared to a decrease of $521,599 in the prior year, according to the audit. Charges for services increased by $28,192 for the current year.
Meanwhile, total expenditures decreased $43,045 in 2021 compared to the prior year. Expenditures came to approximately $7.3 million in 2021, according to the audit.
Winnsboro spent approximately $2.6 million in general governmental followed by some $1.1 million in public safety.
Street department showed expenditures totaling $970,038 while Winnsboro’s airport expenses amounted to $211,522.
Winnsboro also spent $49,498 in its animal control department and $47,198 in its recreation department.
The Town’s business-type activities have three long-term bond debts which was a $840,000 sewer revenue bond dated 1996; a $3 million water revenue bond dated 2002; and a $1 million sewer revenue bond dated 1996.
The sewer revenue bond is due monthly with $4,091 payments through May 6, 2034 at 5% interest. Installment for water revenue bonds is monthly at $14,866 through May 6, 2041 with interest at 4.5%. Sewer revenue bonds payments are monthly at $4,547 with 4.5% interest through June 30, 2021.
In its general fund, Winnsboro listed $1.3 million in total revenue but posted $3.8 million in total expenditures, according to the audit.
John Dumas is mayor of Winnsboro with Golden Berry, Tyrone Coleman, Eddie Dunn, Jerry Johnson and Rex McCarthy serving as aldermen.
J. Walker & Company of Lake Charles performed the audit.
As far as future audits, Jackson said maintaining a clean audit would be difficult, but her team would continue in their job.
“Going forward, it will be much harder to accomplish the task of maintaining a clean audit for the third consecutive year,” Jackson said. “We will continue to enforce rules and abide by the law. Our team motto is ‘if it’s not in black and white-then it doesn’t exist.’ We are transparent, and we will continue to run a clean operation while improving the financial stability of the Town of Winnsboro.”
