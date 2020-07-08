Winnsboro’s June sales tax collections increased from April as town officials continue taking a conservative stance in regards to spending.
June sales tax collections amounted to approximately $300,000, up from April’s total of some $250,000, according to Mayor John Dumas.
“The city’s sales tax remains steady at this time,” Dumas said.
Dumas credits the steady collection to residents from Tensas, Catahoula, Richland and Caldwell parishes shopping in Winnsboro.
“(Sales tax collections) may be reduced once these areas fully open back up,” Dumas said.
Even with a stable sales tax collection, Dumas is developing money-saving proposals such as not implementing summer workers from area schools or Franklin Parish Detention Center. Winnsboro employs students and inmates for various jobs such as picking up trash, mowing and general upkeep each summer.
Dumas attributes the summer cuts to the COVID-19 onslaught which further clenched Winnsboro’s purse strings in an already tight fiscal year.
In order to make up for the lack of summer help, Dumas said he may be calling on his staff members to “pick up the slack,” so the town’s budget remains solvent.
“It is going to be all hands on deck with picking up trash in Winnsboro,” Dumas said. “That means you may be seeing people you don’t normally see on the sides of the streets picking up trash which includes me.”
Dumas’ proposal calls for employees to spend one day a week picking up trash.
“We must maintain status quo,” Dumas said. “If we just used our ‘regular’ employees, it would be too much on them. This proposal would include the mayor on down to the mechanics.”
In a related topic, town officials are eyeing approximately 20 more properties to possibly begin the condemnation process. Winnsboro in the last year has taken a fight against blighted properties within its corporate limits, condemning approximately 20 properties. Structures on many of these properties have been demolished and lots cleaned.
“Many times once we have demolished the homes and cleaned the lot, the lot becomes more valuable,” Dumas said. “These cleaned lots bring more value not only to the owner but to the community.”
In order to condemn and demolish properties, Winnsboro officials must go through a months-long process which includes legal paperwork, numerous inspections and Town Council meetings.
Meanwhile, three sewer pumps will be replaced along with portions of three major sewer pipes within 90 days, according to Dumas. The ailing pumps and pipes have caused havoc among residents and Winnsboro officials for months.
Additionally, overlaying projects will possibly begin within 90 days on 12 to 15 Winnsboro streets, Dumas said.
At June’s Winnsboro Town Council meeting, Heath McGuffee, project manager with Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria was given permission to advertise for bids pertaining to Winnsboro’s street improvements.
Streets on the east side of La. Hwy 15 are scheduled for work, according to McGuffee. Work will include asphalt overlay, patching and ditching.
Streets located on the north side of Lone Cedar Road and south side of Eighth Street will also see improvements, McGuffee said.
Funding for the work comes from a 10-year sales tax for road work. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.