Winnsboro City Court’s net position was $52,673, up from last year’s total of $17,909 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a Legislative Audit report.
The Court’s net position increased by $34,764 or 194 percent during the fiscal year compared to the prior fiscal year increase of $5,386 or 43 percent.
The largest portion of the Court’s assets was cash, totaling $83,588 while the largest liabilities was net pension liability at $61,369.
Total revenues amounted to $253,502. Of that amount, the Court’s general revenue totaled $161,919 and its program revenues equaled $91,583.
The focus of the Court’s governmental funds was to provide information on near-term inflows, outflows and balances of spendable resources. Such information was useful in assisting the Court’s financing requirements.
As of June 30, 2022, the Court’s governmental funds reported a combined ending fund balance of $84,192, a decrease of $12,427 compared to the prior year.
The general fund was the primary operating fund of the Court. The collection of traffic fines and court-imposed fines remitted to the City Court were all accounted for in the general fund. General operating expenditures were also paid from this fund.
Unassigned fund balance was $4,676 at the end of the current fiscal year, a decrease of $426 from the prior year. The decrease in unassigned fund balance was mainly due to the Court receiving less court costs during the pandemic, according the report.
The civil fund accounts for the collection of court costs in connection with civil suits. All revenues and expenditures from the filing of civil suits were recorded in the civil fund.
Restricted fund balance was $14,519 at the end of the current fiscal year, a decrease of $11,945 or 45 percent from the prior year.
The marshal’s fund accounts for Winnsboro’s city marshal share of court costs assessed by the City Court. Marshal’s expenditures were paid from this fund.
Restricted fund balance was $64,997 at the end of the current fiscal year, a decrease of $56 from the prior year.
Winnsboro City Court agency head is Judge Scott Sartin.
Maxwell Certified Public Accountant, LLC of Monroe performed the audit and listed no findings.
