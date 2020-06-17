Winnsboro Town Council members agreed to move forward on condemnation of four local properties in their regular meeting Monday night.
The move was the latest in a year-long battle to remove blighted properties within corporate limits. Council members have seen approximately 20 Winnsboro properties demolished or condemned since onset of the cleanup endeavor.
While Town Council members reviewed properties, Bryan McCall, who owns a Maple Street house on the current condemnation list, told Mayor Sonny Dumas and council members he had a Constitutional right to work on his property.
“(Dumas) had me arrested for working on my own property,” McCall said.
McCall continued to work on the property after he received a stop-work order because he had no building permit, according to Dumas.
In Winnsboro, any home that needs repairs beyond 50 percent must have a building permit, said Chad Parker. Parker is with Inspections Unlimited of West Monroe and performs building inspections for Winnsboro and the Franklin Parish Police Jury.
Parker said he reached out to McCall seven times in regards to obtaining a building permit with no response.
“This is a mandate from the state,” said Councilman Rex McCarthy. “No one is above the law.”
Last year, Town Council members amended an ordinance lowering building permit costs. New residential properties require one $250 permit. For those renovating 50 percent or more of their property, a $150 permit is required. There are also individual permits such as electrical permits for $25 if a person needs to change out just a meter base.
“All of this is based on codes of ordinances from the City of Winnsboro,” Dumas said. “If you want to repair this house, you have to do it legally.”
Additionally, Town Council members gave the owner of a Hickory
Street property and properties owned by Willie Grimble and Joel Ezell 90 days to purchase permits and show improvements before demolition begins.
An extensive process takes place before Winnsboro can begin demolition of buildings and clean-up properties. Greg “Bubba” Brown, Winnsboro Public Works Director, has been commissioned to head the effort to clean up properties within Winnsboro’s corporate limits.
“Through the inspection, we decide whether the building can be repaired or not,” Brown said in a previous Sun interview. “After the inspection, we send a letter to the owner requesting them to come before the Town Council to explain their plans for the property.”
If the owner does not go before the Town Council and discuss their plans or fails to make repairs correcting the property’s unsafe condition, Winnsboro will enter an order condemning the building.
If the owner does not demolish the building, Winnsboro will serve notice on the owner and begin the clean-up process.
Winnsboro will then have privilege and lien on the property for maintenance and demolition cost and attorney’s fees.
Meanwhile, Town Council members selected Frye Magee, LLC of Ball, as engineers and consultants in possible projects bankrolled through Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) grants.
Parish wide, four infrastructure improvement projects moved forward in the LWI funding process.
Turkey Creek dam improvements, Turkey Creek and Ash Slough drainage improvements and Deer Creek rehabilitation moved on to full application phase, said Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers, at a Franklin Parish Police Jury’s March meeting.
LWI serves as the program through which floodplain management responsibilities are coordinated across federal, state and local governments. Local governments can also apply for grants through LWI.
In other business, Town Council members gave Heath McGuffee, project manager with Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria permission to advertise for bids pertaining to Winnsboro’s street improvements.
Streets on the east side of La. Hwy 15 are scheduled for work, according
to McGuffee. Work will include asphalt overlay, patching and ditching.
Streets located on the north side of Lone Cedar Road and south side of Eighth Street will also see improvements, McGuffee said.
Funding for the work comes from a 10-year sales tax for road work. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
