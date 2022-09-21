Winnsboro’s vendor fee may be lowered from $200 to $75 in next month’s regular meeting.
Town Council members introduced an amendment to the vendor / peddler’s fee ordinance at their regular meeting held Monday night.
The lower fee amendment also includes a $25 charge if the vendor requests electricity. If passed, the fee would be waived for those having garage sales at events like “Main To Main.” Main To Main is an annual event where people hold garage sales along La. Hwy 15.
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace called the lower fees “a happy medium” for potential vendors.
“We are not trying to run people away from our town,” Wallace said. “We are trying to get them here to our town. This is a big thing guys. Most of our people that came to this town, came during festival time.”
Town Council member Eddie Dunn made the motion to introduce the new fees with a second from Town Council member Jerry Johnson. The introduction passed unanimously.
In 2020, a motion by Johnson to charge a $75 vendor fee died for a lack of a second. Soon after that motion died, a motion was passed to raise the fee to $200 on a 4-1 vote with Johnson being the sole nay.
The need for revenue was a major reason for raising vendor fees in 2020. Soon after the increase of fees Winnsboro’s major event, The Catfish Festival, was dismantled by organizers.
The vendor / peddler’s fee ordinance originated from a 2011 Louisiana law stipulating all arts and craft shows acquire an annual operating license not exceeding $200. Under the law, all vendors / peddlers will have to exhibit their occupational licenses they receive from Winnsboro.
Those classified as a 501(c)3 and those living within the corporate limits of Winnsboro are exempt from fees and license.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro resident Frank Gonzales made his presence know once again during an announcement of park improvement donors. Gonzales spoke two additional times in previous Town Council meetings. He also posed with Wallace for a picture with a supposed $10,000 check on Aug. 15, but during an Aug. 24 speech, could not remember the amount he supposedly donated.
In his dialogue to Town Council members Monday night, Gonzales said he had been criticized by some in the Winnsboro community.
“My name has been disparaged in this community,” Gonzales said. “For one reason and one reason alone, I chose to give, I guess first, for District 2 for the pool.”
Gonzales went on to give legal advice to Town Council members.
“Slander is not allowed,” Gonzales said. “We are a per se state. If somebody slanders you, you don’t have to prove that they did it maliciously or with ill intent. Just that they spoke ill words about you. You can sue. That is defamation Mr. Councilman. I will utilize great sources to any slanderous comments toward me.”
Additionally, Town Council members refused a request to cut a tree on town property whose limbs have grown over a neighboring building’s roof. The group reasoned Winnsboro was bound by an ordinance and could not cut the tree.
James Mobley, property owner, brought a letter written by former Mayor John Dumas, stating the town would cut the tree.
“This tree has been there for probably 75 to 80 years, and it is dropping limbs on my rental house,” Mobley said. “We’ve already had to put one roof on it because of this tree. We discovered that the tree was on city property, and I contacted then-Mayor Dumas. He agreed to have the tree cut down and pay for the removal.”
In a similar story, Willie Mae Scott and her son, Hillery Scott, once again asked Town Council members to amend an ordinance referring to sewer lines that are damaged underneath roads or town easements. This is the third time the Scott have asked for the amendment. Town Council members took no action on the matter.
Earlier this year, Willie Mae Scott moved a mobile home onto a lot located within Winnsboro’s corporate limits. According to Scott, new sewer lines were installed and tied into the town’s main line.
Scott hired a plumber, who after running lines and inspecting the pipe, informed her the stoppage was on Winnsboro’s side. But, town officials told her a different story.
“The problem was across the ditch out in the street,” Scott said in a special-called Aug. 24 meeting. “The town informed me according to the city ordinance, the owner is responsible for the cost from front of your home, all the way out to the street.”
On Monday night, Scott said it would cost $5,000 to repair the line.
Winnsboro’s ordinance states, “The property owner is responsible for all costs of the installation, repair and maintenance of the sewer line from their property to and including connection to the city sewer main. This includes all costs for repair of streets on city and state rights-of-way.”
In other action, Womack & Sons was the apparent low bidder to install speed bumps on various Winnsboro roads. The Harrisonburg company’s bid was approximately $134,000.
According to the bid, speed bumps will be installed at Lesley, Eighth, Harlem and Boswell streets.
