A slow, steady renaissance of Winnsboro’s Prairie Street and surrounding streets has been occurring the last few years with entrepreneurs breathing life into older buildings.
Eleven new businesses and one expansion have been established in the last six months in Winnsboro’s downtown. There are also three new businesses set to open next quarter, according to Sam Sheppard, Main Street director.
Winnsboro Main Street is associated with a statewide and national network of towns that concentrate on promoting and marketing area historic downtown businesses.
“Our board is really focused on economic vitality,” Sheppard said. “Our goal is to revitalize our district and fill our vacant buildings. We want to make sure our district is full and thriving and something for people to see.”
To accomplish their goal, Sheppard keeps an up to date status of vacant buildings and reports quarterly to Louisiana Main Street. Currently, according to Sheppard, the area’s vacant buildings are rare.
“There are hardly any buildings for sale,” Sheppard said. “We might have a few vacancies for lease but not too many.”
According to Sheppard, many of the business owners are former residents that moved away but are looking to move back.
“We have a lot of energy right now,” she said. “There are also people that grew up here and want to move back. People are wanting to come back home.”
One such person is Elbert Lawrence who has been living in Texas but is formerly from Winnsboro. Lawrence purchased and is renovating a building at the corner of Prairie and Locust streets, known as the Shipp Electric Building, which formerly housed Princess Theatre and The Franklin Sun.
“I’m totally redoing this building from scratch,” Lawrence said.
He said he plans to bring two businesses into town including his business Pebb’s HVAC Services, LLC, and Winnsboro Wholesale. Lawrence’s background is in HVAC, and he has recently worked on projects for Franklin Parish School Board and Town of Winnsboro.
“I am a former resident of Winnsboro. My plans are to move back and call it home again,” Lawrence said.
In addition to his businesses, Lawrence has been giving back to his home community in the form of donations to the Town of Winnsboro for park projects and two scholarships offered to Franklin Parish graduating seniors.
Just a few buildings down from Lawrence are three structures Laura and Jimmy Thompson inherited from their parents, Steve and Jeannette Thompson.
In the 1970s, two of the Prairie Street buildings was used for Steve D. Thompson Trucking Company and the other was the original Princess Theatre site.
After Jeannette died last year Laura and Jimmy inherited the buildings. Laura, who lives in Winnsboro, spearheaded efforts to renovate all three buildings and bring them back into use.
Laura connected with another Winnsboro native, Ray Scriber, the director of the Louisiana Main Street program and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation in Baton Rouge, and discovered all three buildings were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s as part of the Winnsboro Commercial Historic District.
Currently, renovations are taking place. So far, the duo have replaced the roofs of all three buildings and are replacing plumbing and HVAC systems.
“We are especially excited about restoring the historic pressed tin tile ceilings, which you can also see at the Princess, and in removing the metal slipcover that was placed over 706 and 708 (Prairie Street) to reveal original transom windows,” Laura said.
One location houses Parish Pottery and Plants, while an ice cream shop and a new marketing firm and production studio will open in the other two.
Across the street, Franklin Parish Library started its “storefront” renovation of its three downtown buildings.
The library’s extensive project has several objectives: making the buildings weather resistant, visually pleasing and in line with the historic nature of downtown. The objectives overlap in several ways -- for example, removing and replacing deteriorating windows for the purpose of weather proofing also opens up the opportunity to restore some of the original character to the buildings.
“We’re very excited about this project,” former Library Board President John Guice said in a past Sun interview. “We’ve spent a lot of time and resources over the past several years working to preserve and protect these historic buildings, and this project should insure that they are secure and beautiful for many years to come.”
Sheppard, who is attending the national Main Street Now Convention in Boston this week, said the downtown activities have spurred other business owners into action.
“A lot of building owners are taking pride in their building, and it is spreading throughout the district,” Sheppard said. “It is contagious when people see others repairing and painting their building and others want to do it.”
Aiding in the revitalization are Main Street’s various grants and tax credits, a fact Sheppard points to as a major factor to be a member of the group.
“We are part of a large network,” Sheppard said. “It takes a lot to keep that status. We are trying to represent Winnsboro well and keep pushing to keep that accreditation. Businesses in the Main Street program are eligible for various grants and tax credits not available to businesses that are not (associated). The training I go to all counts as points toward the grant applications.”
Three districts encompass Winnsboro’s downtown - National Registrar District which makes up Prairie Street, Winnsboro Main Street which is much larger and Downtown Development District. Sheppard said with all three districts Winnsboro will continue to grow.
“We are pushing more marketing and planning within the district,” Sheppard said. “We are hosting more events and promotions to bring more people downtown. I think investors are noticing that, and they are thinking this is a good place to put a business.”
