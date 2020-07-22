Winnsboro is the newest Development Ready Community, according to Louisiana Economic Development (LED) officials.
The designation came after months of work and planning from community leaders, including a community-wide survey to determine the town and parish’s strong and weak areas.
The Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC) program will now assist Winnsboro in the creation and implementation of a strategic economic plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage their assets and address their particular challenges to become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.
“This LED program is one of our most effective tools for helping Louisiana communities be all they can be,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson. “LDRC is particularly powerful for rural areas and smaller municipalities outside metro regions, helping them prepare for investment, for jobs and for the future.
We appreciate the initiative of community leaders both in Winnsboro and across Franklin Parish as they embrace this effort. Louisiana is fortunate to have uniquely gifted communities such as these that make valuable contributions to our state. We are happy to welcome Winnsboro to the LDRC Program.”
Spearheading the LED designation was Carmen Sims, owner of a local healthcare consulting and management firm and member of Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very appreciative to Stacey Neal and LED for their help and guidance throughout this Louisiana Development Ready Community certification process,” Sims said. “The mayor and Town Council have worked in cooperation with the steering committee to see this process completed, even with the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. We are proud of our efforts and results.”
The LDRC process enables participating communities to chart their progress from year to year, including across changes in political
administrations. Once a municipality or parish is accepted into the program, it must implement six elements of its plan within a year.
The Winnsboro group started the process in July 2019, and its completed plan was approved by the Town Council in late June.
“We are excited about the strategic plan and are ready to move forward working on meeting our goals,” Sims said. “Winnsboro has a lot to offer, and we want everyone to know that.”
The Louisiana Municipal Association plans to recognize Winnsboro for its participation in the program at the association’s mid-winter conference early in 2021.
“We are a community ready to work together, and that is unique in this day and time,” Sims said. “Everyone involved with this process has been very cooperative. It has been great to see community members from all areas join forces. The Police Jury, town workers, Main Street Board, municipal groups, business owners, and individual citizens have all collaborated to develop a plan that will benefit Winnsboro and all of Franklin Parish.”
According to Sims, the future is bright for the area.
“Great things are on the horizon for Winnsboro and Franklin Parish,” Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.