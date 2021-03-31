Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.