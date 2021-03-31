Members of the Winnsboro Fire Department attended a Max Firebox class hosted by LSU Carrol L. Herring Fire & Emergency Training Institute (FETI) March 23.
The class was held in Winnsboro.
The Max Box is designed to show firefighters on a small scale how smoke and fire conditions can change in a fire room with the introduction of oxygen.
“It is a great class that has the potential to reduce firefighter injuries and fatalities by helping them to recognize the early signs of flash over and other fire phenomenon’s that can occur during fire ground operations,” said Winnsboro Fire Department Chief Jessie Morris.
Additionally, it is designed to create awareness about the benefits of coordinated venting operations that can reduce the amount of damage inside of a structure fire.
The class gives firefighters vital training hours required by Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL).
The class was taught by LSU Instructor Mike Jackson and 21 personnel were in attendance.
