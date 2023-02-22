A resolution which would have given the Town of Winnsboro official permission to host what was to be called the Southern Food and Music Fest was voted down by members of the Town Council during a special called meeting held Feb. 14.
The move came as the date for the proposed new festival -- April 15 – is approaching.
However, the issue may not be laid to rest, as the Town Council’s regularly scheduled meeting set to take place after press time Tuesday showed the matter back on the agenda. Highlights from the upcoming meeting will be available at www.franklinsun.com.
The vote at the special called meeting came after a presentation by Jayne Pierce, human resources officer for the town, outlined plans for the festival and, in particular, pointed out contributions which had been either confirmed or promised.
The motion to adopt the resolution was made by Town Council member Dorothy Swayzer, with a second by Rex McCarthy. But when the vote was taken, only Swayzer voted in favor of the resolution. McCarthy, Jerry Johnson and Marteze Singleton were counted as nay votes.
The remaining member of the five-member council, Eddie Dunn, was absent.
“Let the record reflect the motion failed,” Mayor Alice Wallace said.
Wallace later expressed her disappointment but also said the matter was not dead and said people of the town were supportive.
“We are doing everything we are supposed to do,” Wallace said. “All I can do is continue to try,” Wallace said.
Addressing her support for the resolution following the meeting, Swayzer said she voted favorably because people wanted a festival to return.
“I’m in support of the festival,” Swayzer said. “It’s still on the table. It’s not dead because the community is looking forward to this.”
During the meeting, Johnson questioned who was serving on the festival planning committee and whether business owners were asked for their input.
Pierce explained that along with members of the town’s administrative staff, representatives of the Winnsboro business community, who included Wade Walley, representing downtown businesses; Sam Sheppard representing Winnsboro Main Street and economic development; and Terry Shirley representing the airport and other business entities; have been serving on a committee organizing the proposed festival.
Plans for the festival, which include a logo designed by local artist Kelly Kiper Burns, began surfacing soon after Wallace took office with the mayor announcing her administration wanted to bring a festival back to Winnsboro since the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival board decided to end the event which was a staple for some 30 years and brought thousands of visitors to the town and parish.
The mayor had previously led efforts to reduce the peddler license fees required to hold the festival which members of the current council agreed to. The fees were brought down from $250 to $75. The fees had been raised late in the administration of former Mayor John Dumas and were cited as one of the reasons the Catfish Festival was brought to an end.
Posts on the town’s Facebook Page beginning in the late summer and early fall had presented information about the planned new festival. According to Pierce, by the Feb. 14 meeting checks had been received from 19 sponsors, amounting to about 10 percent of the expected revenue to put a festival on.
But during a recent Town Council meeting, Council Member Rex McCarthy questioned the validity of the mayor’s ability to put the festival on without the council’s formal approval, particularly related to expenses which might be incurred by the town.
During the special meeting last week, City Attorney Tab Singer presented Resolution No. 23-0203 which had been drawn up for the council’s consideration. The proposed resolution referenced the discontinuation of the Catfish Festival and the economic impact the new festival could have on the town and parish and would have given the town and Wallace the authority to execute agreements “with entertainers, grant providers, vendors and other festival suppliers on behalf of the Town of Winnsboro.”
But an item not mentioned in the resolution – that of how much the festival would cost the town – was the area council members voting against adopting the resolution expressed concern over.
Wallace, however, said her intention all along was for the festival to be self-supporting.
A budget outlined for the council by Cal Pierce, budget manager for the town, included an expected $40,000 from admission fees, about $3,000 from vendors, a Louisiana Office of Tourism Grant in the amount of $18,660 restricted to marketing and advertising, and $35,000 from contest entry fees and t-shirt sales, with total expected revenue listed at $135,160. Anticipated expenses, which included such things as artists fees for entertainment, $20,000, and marketing, $18,660, totaled $66,910, leaving an expected net profit of $68,250 if all goes as planned.
Wallace has said the revenue from the festival is to be used for beautification projects within the town.
McCarthy, along with other members of the council who voted against the resolution, said the town’s financial position, not the festival itself, was a chief concern.
During the meeting, McCarthy and Johnson questioned the money which would have to be put up front for advertising and other expenses.
“On these expenses, how many of them actually have to be paid before the festival comes?” Johnson asked.
The budget manager responded that money on hand from that already collected would be used with additional funding coming in to also be used to cover the expenses.
Wallace responded that music acts had agreed to perform with the understanding they would not be paid in advance.
After the meeting, Martinez said he was not against the festival, but expressed concerns that necessary funding was not in the town’s budget.
“Things are kind of tough for us right now,” Martinez said.
“Right now, I just don’t think we’ve got the money to put forth. Right now is not a good time,” Johnson said.”
The Town Council went on to address other items on the agenda for the special called meeting which included introduction of two ordinances related to budget amendments – one for the town’s FY 2022-23 budget and the other for the police department budget. The amendment to the police department budget was added to the agenda during the meeting.
