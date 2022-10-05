The Town of Winnsboro will host the inaugural Southern Food and Music Festival, April 15, according Jayne Pierce, festival organizer.
“We are in the very, very early planning phases for the festival,” Pierce said.
The festival will possibly include food trucks, a car show, food cook offs, local dance studio recitals, line dancing, hog-calling contest, petting zoo, bounce houses, air show and more, according to a social media post.
Entertainment will possibly feature a mix of artists, including Southern soul, gospel, blues and country western.
A possible 5K run will be held prior to the festival and festival t-shirts will be sold.
Winnsboro Town Councilman Jerry Johnson and Councilwoman Dorothy Swayzer said they were not informed of the festival and learned of it through social media.
Attempted phone calls to Town Councilmen Marteze Singleton, Eddie Dunn and Rex McCarthy went unanswered.
According to Mayor Alice Wallace, she plans to approach the members during a Town Council meeting with all the festival information.
Wallace said the festival will be paid for by sponsors and will not cost Winnsboro any money.
Wallace is taking a similar approach to Winnsboro’s parks, seeking donations for their improvement.
In their Sept. 19 meeting, Town Council members introduced an amendment lowering Winnsboro’s vendor fee from $200 to $75. A move Wallace said would attract vendors to festivals and ultimately bring much-needed revenue to local businesses.
The lower fee amendment also included a $25 charge if the vendor requests electricity. If passed, the fee would be waived for those having garage sales at events like “Main To Main.” Main To Main is an annual event where people hold garage sales along La. Hwy 15.
Wallace also called the lower fees “a happy medium” for potential vendors.
“We are not trying to run people away from our town,” Wallace said in the September meeting. “We are trying to get them here to our town. This is a big thing guys. Most of our people that came to this town, came during festival time.”
Vendor applications will be available Nov. 1 at Winnsboro City Hall as well as peddlers apps, according to the post.
South Franklin Catfish Festival
The third annual South Franklin Catfish Festival will be held May 6, according to Festival Chairman Elliot Britt. The date was recently set by festival organizers.
Nearly 7,000 people attend the festival each year in Wisner. Last year’s event featured a vintage car show along Natchez Street, vendor booths lining Fort Scott Street, food vendors along Hope Street with a stage and green area for eating and enjoying music behind Franklin Parish Library.
Some 70 plus vendors committed to the festival last year, including arts and crafts, clothing and accessories, food and other items.
According to Britt, vendor and sponsor applications will be out later this month. Interested people should check The Franklin Sun or South Franklin Catfish Festival’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.