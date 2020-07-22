A resolution consolidating bonds and possibly slashing interest rates leading to greater cash flow was introduced at Winnsboro’s July Town Council meeting.
Council members unanimously passed the introduction Monday, giving Ken Antee with Crews & Associates, Inc of Shreveport permission to begin the consolidation process of two water and sewer system bonds. Councilman Eddie Dunn made the motion, and Keith Berry seconded the motion.
One bond totals $3 million with an interest rate of 4.5 percent and will mature in 2044. Another bond amounts to $840,000 with an interest rate of 5 percent, maturing in 2034.
Representatives from Crews & Associates, Inc. will take existing bond debt for the same outstanding period and reduce the interest rate which will “automatically save you money and also create some revenue cash flow,” said Antee.
Winnsboro’s budget manager, Cal Pierce, was in favor of the move.
“If we can position ourselves we could save a lot of interest,” Pierce said.
Now, the bond consolidation will go to the Louisiana State Bond Commission for review and approval. Once approved, underwriters will price various interest rates.
“When the price comes in, we will come back to the council for approval,” Antee said. “It will be absolutely no cost to the city until the final (Town Council) approval.”
The consolidation’s final cost will depend on various fees from underwriters, State Bond Commission, municipal adviser and insurance. All fees have to go through the State Bond Commission for approval.
“All the fees will be disclosed,” Antee said. “All the saving will be after
all the expenses are made. If you are not comfortable with (fees) you do not have to approve it.”
Meanwhile, an amendment was introduced requiring two off-duty police officers instead of one at private outdoor parties with more than 100 guests.
Town Council members argued with Winnsboro officials before eventually passing the introduction saying they previously passed the ordinance requiring two police officers.
Before Monday’s meeting, Winnsboro Clerk Julia Jackson reviewed the video and found the ordinance was passed with only one officer.
“I listened to the meeting’s minutes and (the Town Council agreed) to one but if it didn’t work out, you would come back and amend it,” Jackson said.
After the discussion, Councilman Jerry Johnson made the motion with a Dunn second. The introduction was passed 3-1 with Councilman Tyrone Coleman the sole nay. Councilman Rex McCarthy was absent.
“The video doesn’t reflect the vote of two officers,” said Mayor John Dumas.
According to the current ordinance, a private outdoor event requires a $10 permit if 75 to 100 guests ages 12 and older will be in attendance. If the private outdoor event will have over 100 guest ages 12 and older the host will be required to purchase a $20 permit and provide one security officer for the event.
Private parties also are required to end at midnight for adults and 11 p.m. for juveniles.
On another front, Winnsboro is applying for grant funding in hopes of beginning a west Winnsboro drainage project, according to Ken McManus, with McManus Engineering Consultants.
If approved, drainage improvements will be performed from Hope Street to Ash Slough, McManus said. The Franklin Parish Police Jury is working on a similar proposal to improve Ash Slough drainage.
“If we could have some major drainage projects from Hope Street to Ash Slough then some of the other streets would tie into it,” McManus said. “Some lateral streets will tie into the main drains.”
Possible funding will come from Louisiana’s Watershed Initiative. First
round funding totals $100 million which is divided statewide. The initiative is a response from 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
In the initiative, Louisiana is divided into eight watershed regions. Franklin Parish is in the same region with Ouachita Parish.
“It’s not a lot of money when you divide it up over the entire state, but we are applying for it, and we’ll see what happens,” McManus said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.