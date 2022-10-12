A Winnsboro man was booked into a Caddo Parish jail on multiple charges after he shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
On Oct. 4, Samuel McMurry, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault with motor vehicle on peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s officers responded to calls about gunfire in the Greenwood Road in the Shreveport area at 10:27 a.m. on Oct. 4. According to reports, a witness reported a shooting at the Red Dot Storage on 8890 Greenwood Road.
Upon arrival, Caddo patrol deputies were told the incident broke out when two men exchanged gun fire.
According to Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson, McMurry pulled a rifle out of his GMC pickup truck after a repossession agent informed him he was there to collect two of McMurry's 18-wheeler trucks due to nonpayment.
The repossession agent used a revolver to fire back, according to police reports. After McMurry fired a second shot, the repossession agent pulled out another handgun and fired a shot which grazed McMurry's head.
McMurry then got out of his truck, jumped over a fence, went inside a home in the Greenwood Elderly Apartments, climbed out the bathroom window and ran back to his GMC truck which was hauling an RV.
According to police reports, a Greenwood police officer asked McMurry to surrender, but McMurry ignored him. The officer fired shots at McMurry as he accelerated, later crashing into the police car and a bystander's parked 18-wheeler. The GMC pickup eventually stopped after it flipped on its side.
McMurry was taken by Caddo Fire District 1 to the hospital for treatment. He was later boooked into Caddo Correctional Center.
