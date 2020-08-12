A Winnsboro man has been charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man on the 900 block of Bosworth Street on Aug. 2.
Henry Wesley, 26, of Winnsboro, is alleged to have fatally stabbed Jamie Davis, who also was from Winnsboro.
Winnsboro Police Sgt. Madison Eaton and Officer Kevin Shirley were dispatched to the scene. Soon afterward, Davis was airlifted to Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria where he succumbed to injuries.
Winnsboro officers arrested Wesley Aug. 4. He is being detained at Franklin Parish Detention Center.
Wesley was also charged with domestic abuse battery with a $2,500 bond set by Winnsboro City Court.
Winnsboro officers Jerry Davis, Sr., Lt. Terrance Pleasant and Sgt. Latoya Gray assisted in the investigation, said Chief of Police Will Pierce.
“I commend my officers for their hard work and dedication to bring this case to a close,” Pierce said. “Also, I would like to send my condolences to both families involved in this tragic incident.”
