A Winnsboro man faces attempted murder and attempted armed robbery charges in connection with a Dec. 27 incident on White Street.
Marshall Thomas Jr., 18, of 1419 Blanson St. Winnsboro, allegedly shot LaVarion Manuel, 26, of Winnsboro, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Manuel was transported to Franklin Medical Center where hospital officials contacted the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office. He was later transported to a Jackson hospital.
Manuel was uncooperative with deputies, and motive for the shooting was unclear, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
“What happened was a senseless act,” Cobb said.
Thomas allegedly shot Manuel on White Street and fled the scene with Kelvin Addison Jr., 21, of 1410 White Street, Winnsboro, Cobb said. The suspects and a gun were apprehended at a Harvey Street residence.
Additionally, casings were recovered on the corner of Hunter and White streets.
Addison was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.
Both men were booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center.
Thomas is being held on a $750,000 bond, and Addison is being held on a $45,000 bond.
