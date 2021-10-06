Lynn Laborde, 63 of Winnsboro, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Baskin, Sept. 29.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Laborde’s 2012 Ford F-150 was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 on U.S. Hwy 425, according to a Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F investigation. Both vehicles were heading northbound in the outside lane, but for reasons still under investigation, Laborde had stopped in the roadway with no lights on.
The GMC’s driver was unable to see the Ford and struck it from behind, according to the LSP report.
Laborbe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead, and the GMC’s driver was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash,” said Michael Reichardt, LSP public affairs officer. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”
Meanwhile, a single-vehicle crash on La Hwy 133 just south of LA Hwy 847 claimed the life of a Columbia woman, Oct. 1.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash that killed Sheila McDonald, 59.
According to a LSP report, McDonald was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 133 around a slight right hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a large tree. She was not wearing her seatbelt.
McDonald was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 53 deaths.
