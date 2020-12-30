Winnsboro officials may not be in breach of contract for not paying approximately $60,000 for work on the municipal airport after reviewing a certificate of substantial completion.
Terry Shirley, airport manager, said the certificate does not hold Winnsboro accountable for the remainder of the bill because the work has not been completely finished.
“It is not certificate of completion,” Shirley said. “We are not paying the bill because the work has not been finished.”
Allegations arose during Winnsboro’s regular Town Council meeting Dec. 21 by Bill Holdman, president and CEO of Amethyst Construction, Inc. of West Monroe. According to Holdman, Winnsboro owed Amethyst Construction, Inc. $69,737 for the rehabilitation of Winnsboro Municipal Airport’s taxiway and aprons.
Holdman’s main argument was Amethyst Construction, Inc. possessed a signed “certificate of completion” saying his work was finished excepted for a punch list.
The certificate of substantial completion, obtained by The Franklin Sun Dec. 23, was signed by Josh Berrett, engineer for Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Mayor John Dumas and Benjamin Holdman, vice president of Amethyst Construction, Inc.
The certificate was signed Oct. 21 by Barrett, Oct. 29 by Dumas and Nov. 18 by Benjamin Holdman. There was no copy of the certificate at Winnsboro’s regular Town Council meeting, Dec. 21.
According to bid specs, rehabilitation of taxiway A and aprons one, two and four with the reconstruction of apron three were on tap. The project was funded partly through grants from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Rehabilitation had been done on the taxiway and some aprons, but Shirley said there were mistakes in the work.
Shirley submitted pictures of mistakes to the aprons and taxiway to Town Council members and said DOTD recommended not paying the money “until asphalt was even.”
In the Town Council meeting, Holdman said work was “done properly” and certified by Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson.
Shirley said engineers from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson revisited the airport and upon re-inspection discovered “the work was not up to par.”
The certificate of substantial completion stated Amethyst Construction, Inc. responsibilities included, “the contractor shall provide a one-year warranty. The Performance Bond shall remain in effect for the entire warranty period.”
A punch list to be completed or corrected was attached to the certificate. It included asphalt surface course on apron three, markings, reflective media, edge grading, asphalt paving seam repair and general site cleanup. The punch list totaled $50,400.
“This list may not be all-inclusive, and the failure to include any items on such list does not alter the responsibility of the contractor to complete all work in accordance with the contract,” according to the certificate of substantial completion.
Dumas said in the Town Council meeting, Winnsboro would pay the amount owed but wanted the contracted work complete.
“They have not completed what they were contracted to do,” Dumas said. “Our intentions are and will be to uphold our end of the contract once the contract has been complete.”
Members of the Town Council finance committee, Dumas and Holdman agreed to have a followup meeting in January to discuss the matter further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.