Winnsboro will move forward on five grants worth a total of approximately $135,500.
Town Council members gave Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager, permission to apply for the grants in a special-called May 27 meeting.
If approved, money from three grants will be used on items related to Winnsboro’s Fire Department while funds from two grants could potentially be spent on water and sewer plant maintenance.
In the first fire department grant, Winnsboro will apply for an Assistance To Firefight Grant (AFG) totaling $50,000.
If approved, funds will be used to purchase an air compressor / cascade / fill station for filling self-contained breathing apparatus and a personal protective equipment washer / extractor / dryer.
Winnsboro will also apply for a USDA grant worth $50,000 to purchase a fire department service truck.
In the third and final fire department grant, Winnsboro will apply for a Strong Southern Communities Initiatives (SSCI) micro-grant worth $2,500.
According to Pierce, funds will be used for fire safety and awareness seminars for elementary school students.
For the water department, Winnsboro will apply for a $13,820 Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) grant. Money will be used to purchase various equipment and tools.
CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
For the sewer department, Winnsboro will apply for a Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant worth $18,559. Funds will be used for the purchase of a tractor with a front-end loader for grounds maintenance and to clean sewer plant dry beds.
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
Additionally, Winnsboro was awarded a $34,751 Public Entity Energy Efficiency grant from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC), according to Pierce.
Funds will be used to upgrade, update and service equipment to save on energy costs. Qualified improvements are updating duct sealing, updating HVACs and changing conventional bulbs to LED bulbs.
