Winnsboro’s aging infrastructure may soon see improvements after Town Council members approved two grant applications at their Dec. 16 monthly meeting.
After the approval, applications for Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) and a Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) grant have been submitted to proper agencies.
If approved, funding from a LGAP grant will be used to purchase and install three pumps and two transmitters for sewer lift stations, said Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager.
“This is something well needed, and we have needed this for a long time,” said Mayor Sonny Dumas. “Right now, we are still operating our (sewer lift stations) by leasing (pumps). It is costing us a lot of money. We are trying to get enough money in the grant to purchase these, fix the problem and move forward.”
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
In a related matter, Town Council members approved an application for a $35,000 CWEF grant.
If funded, money from the CWEF grant will be used to rehabilitate one of Winnsboro’s water wells.
“We want to keep our wells up and keep them going, so they will operate at the maximum capacity they can,” said Phillip Robinson, assistant water superintendent.
Established in the 2008 Louisiana regular legislative session, intent of CWEF grants is to provide a source of funding for rehabilitation, improvement and construction projects for community water systems.
“We are hoping and keeping our fingers crossed that we will be able to receive some government money and assistance to get the things you need to keep you with good water,” Dumas said. “Keep in mind, Winnsboro is second to none when it comes to clean water. You got it. If you want to keep it, we have to keep our equipment up.”
On another front, Winnsboro continues its battle with blighted property.
Councilmen unanimously agreed to move forward in the demolition process of 1209 Gum, 1314 Ruth and 708 8th streets.
Property owners will now have 60 days to begin improvements or Winnsboro will begin the clean-up process.
Greg “Bubba” Brown, Winnsboro Public Works Director, has been commissioned to head the effort to clean up blighted properties within Winnsboro.
An extensive process takes place before Winnsboro can begin demolition of buildings and clean-up of properties, Brown said in a previous Sun interview.
An inspection performed by Winnsboro employees which includes Brown is the first step in the process.
“Through the inspection, we decide whether the building can be repaired or not,” Brown said. “After the inspection, we send a letter to the owner requesting them to come before the Town Council to explain their plans for the property.”
If the owner does not go before the Town Council and discuss their plans or fails to make repairs correcting the property’s unsafe condition, Winnsboro will enter an order condemning the building.
If the owner does not demolish the building, Winnsboro will serve notice on the owner and begin the clean-up process.
Winnsboro will then have privilege and lien on the property for the cost of maintenance of the property, the cost of the demolition and the attorney’s fees Winnsboro has incurred.
