Winnsboro was named regional winner of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s (LGCF) Cleanest City contest, May 7.
Residents and business owners are now asked to ready Winnsboro for state judges, May 28 , said Naomi Cordill, Winnsboro’s contest co-chair.
Regional judging was delayed until May 6 when a cold front brought torrential rains May 4. High winds and several inches of rain made judging impossible, and put volunteers and town crews scrambling to pick up trash and limbs from the storm.
“We were thrown a curveball on May 4 with the storm, but Winnsboro town crew did a fantastic job of cleaning up again,” Cordill said.
The contest is designed to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus, improve the appearance of towns and cities, according to LGCF’s website.
Winnsboro’s track record with Cleanest City contest is impressive. It won LGCF regional competition five of the last six years and state competition twice.
To accomplish this feat, Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas acknowledges it takes teamwork.
“Thank you to everybody that was involved which includes the whole town of Winnsboro,” said Dumas. “The merchants and residents cut their yards and picked the trash. The town doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to all of us. It takes everyone working together.”
Cordill also said a group effort from residents, merchants and town crews went into winning regionals and making a strong showing at state level.
“Our village did it again,” Cordill said. “The judges were so impressed with our town. Now, we are asking our village to help us again, as the state LGCF judges will be here Friday, May 28.”
Dumas hopes winning region inspires residents and merchants to continue with cleanup efforts.
“We’re number one in our region, and now we will go against the other number ones,” Dumas said. “If we can do it one more time, there is a possibly we can to take state.”
