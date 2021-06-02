Winnsboro is Louisiana’s cleanest city, according to Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s (LGCF) judges.
LGCF judges named Winnsboro state winner in its category Tuesday morning. Winnsboro went up against other division winners Church Point, Plaquemine and St. Martinville. Winnsboro was announced its division winner May 7.
“The village did it,” said Naomi Cordill, Winnsboro cleanest city contest co-chair. “Winnsboro is the state’s cleanest city in our division.”
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas was grateful for the work put in by many volunteers and town crews. Dumas also gave credit to Cordill.
“I am humbled from the standpoint of all our guys working so hard and the involvement of our citizens, children, auxiliary organizations and our store owners,” Dumas said. “They did so wholeheartedly and did whatever they were asked to do. I can’t take credit for all of this. I appreciate the leadership of Ms. Cordill. She has worked tirelessly for us and all the people”
Winnsboro also was the state’s cleanest city in 2019 while there was no contest in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In the annual event, three judges rate each city according to its population and cleanliness, said Jean Gilstrap, LGCF state chairman.
Judges look for 10 “litter categories.” They are approaches, public and municipal buildings, parks, business establishments, residential areas, streets and sidewalks, vacant lots, community involvement, book of evidence and over all impression.
“The LGCF has sponsored this contest since 1958,” Gilstrap said. “The purpose of this contest is to clean first and beautify the cities in Louisiana by raising awareness of our litter problem.”
Throughout the contest Cordill organized community efforts to clean Winnsboro. One such effort was a community “trash bash” held on April 24 in preparation for the division contest. Cordill also spoke to community organizations and Town Council members encouraging them to pick up litter.
Dumas said town crews will continue efforts to rid Winnsboro of litter and hopes residents will do their part.
“Now we are going to not only uphold the cleanest city in the state award but do our earnest to be the best city in the state,” Dumas said. “We are also going to make sure we remain the Stars and Stripes capitol and honor those who fought and died for our freedom. I want to thank everybody who had a part in us winning cleanest city in the state in our division and keep up the good work.”
