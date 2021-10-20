Winnsboro Town Council approved a water revenue bond resolution Monday worth approximately $715,000 to fund improvements to its water system.
According to the resolution, funds would come from USDA Rural Utility Service (RUS) loan/grant and not exceed three percent interest rate for more than 40 years.
RUS provides loans, grants and loan guarantees for drinking water, sanitary sewer, solid waste and storm drainage facilities in rural communities of 10,000 or less.
“This resolution is a requirement to do a bond sale in order to secure the loan,” said Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
Money from the loan/grant would repaint Winnsboro’s two elevated water tanks and repair various water system items, according to McGuffee.
Municipal revenue bonds are sold by local and state governments to help fund public projects or municipal government operations. Interest payments are usually exempt from federal income taxes, and may be exempt from state income taxes if the bond issuer is located in the investor’s home state.
Water revenue bonds are issued to finance construction and improvement of water utility facilities. Revenues to meet debt service are derived from various rates and fees, which most often are based on usage and connections.
The resolution passed unanimously with Town Council members Keith Berry making the motion and seconded by Jerry Johnson. Town Council members Rex McCarthy and Eddie Dunn were absent.
Meanwhile, Town Council members approved municipal airport capital improvements for the next five years.
“We have to approve a resolution for our capital improvements every time we do one,” said Terry Shirley, airport manager.
Under the airport capital improvement plan, the runway would be resurfaced, new hangers would be planned and constructed and property would be fenced in five years.
Also, a cooperative endeavor agreement was entered with Winnsboro Main Street. The agreement would allow Main Street to use approximately $50,000 of state funds for lighting and various other items.
In other action, Franklin Parish Economic Development group will begin soliciting bids for Davis Park’s renovation.
“Hopefully we will have quotes in 30 days, and we can go over them in the next meeting,” said Development Coordinator Sam Sheppard.
According to Sheppard, her organization will “try to solicit local people” to aid in park renovation.
“We want as much community buy in as possible,” Sheppard said. “We are starting volunteer efforts and fund raising efforts.”
Some funding has been arranged but much more work needs to be done.
To volunteer or make a donation, interested people may contact Sheppard via email at ssheppard.edc@gmail.com.
Currently, Winnsboro has a proposed budget of $300,000 for revitalization of Davis Park.
A large portion of the money, $114,000, will be spent on a rubber surface or USM surface underneath new playground equipment.
Davis Park’s budget calls for $73,000 worth of playground equipment. Equipment will feature separate school-aged playground and preschool-aged playground.
Budget also calls for bathroom renovations, a small splash pad, perimeter fencing, entry gate and parking lot upgrades.
In other action, a Winnsboro police officer, who was initially denied a promotion by Town Council members, received a ranking bump.
Officer Jamarsa Hill was promoted to sergeant on a 2-1 vote with Johnson casting the lone nay. Hill’s promotion was initially brought up in September’s Town Council meeting, but the motion died for a lack of a second.
Last month, Town Council members were concerned with incomplete employee evaluations and not giving senior officers a pay rate boost.
This month, Mayor John Dumas read a prepared statement telling of Hill’s accomplishments and duties while on the force.
Johnson questioned Dumas on why Hill’s accomplishments were not brought before Town Council members last meeting.
“Unfortunately, we did not have the information to present to us at that time,” Dumas said. “That is irrelevant (time table on when the information was released). The information has been passed on to us now.”
Coleman made the motion for promotion with a Berry second.
