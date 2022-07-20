A local nonprofit agency is reaching out to those who may be having trouble paying their utilities.
LaSalle Community Action Association, Inc. has implemented a program to assist in paying for rising utilities costs, especially during the hot summer months.
Winnsboro aldermen agreed to partner with the group in a special-called July 13 meeting to allow LaSalle CAA to assist those who may be having trouble with their water bills.
“With utility bills, they have $76,000 for the Town of Winnsboro,” said Mayor Alice Wallace, presiding over her first Town Council meeting. “In the past, they have offered their services but were turned down. In Winnsboro, I know there are people who are under the poverty level and people who are not working. Since we don’t have the jobs to bring in at this time, we are not going to turn down any assistance that we don’t have to pay a dime for.”
LaSalle CAA offers assistance up to $1,500, depending upon applicant’s income. Interested people should call (318) 435-6333 for program details.
According to Larry Lawrence, LaSalle CCA board member and meeting attendee, people will have to fill out an application and show various forms of identification.
The application process takes about 30 minutes. If approved, applicants are asked to continue to pay their bill but will see a “credit” on their utility bill, Lawrence said. “But if you have a crisis, and you are about to get your services disconnected they can help you immediately.”
“We have been in Franklin Parish for a long time,” Lawrence said. “We assist people who are delinquent in their energy bill, Atmos Energy and water bill. We are in seven different parishes with the same service in each parish.”
Additionally, Town Council members approved a resolution, adding Wallace to all the town’s bank records.
“We’re doing it to all of the local banks we use,” Wallace said.
