Winnsboro’s 2022-2023 general fund budget listed total revenues at $4.220 million while expenditures were $4.203 million for a $16,626 net position.
Town Council members unanimously passed the town’s fiscal year budget at the June 20 regular meeting. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were the largest source of revenues for Winnsboro at $841,414, but the same amount was also listed in expenditures.
License fees were a large contributor to the general fund at $299,008 followed by property tax at $272,747, according to the newly passed budget.
Video bingo made up $85,950 of general fund revenues, and fines gathered $70,000, according to the budget.
Winnsboro will have approximately $1.5 million to spend on general government in the upcoming fiscal year.
A large portion of that amount came in ARPA funds, $841,414, which will be spent on COVID-19 related items.
Employee-related benefits were a large expense to the general fund, totaling $889,603. In that amount, group insurance was the largest expense at $439,404.
Winnsboro also budgeted $655,008 in expenses on the police department. Much of that total is for police salaries, totaling $456,963.
The fire department was budgeted $405,371 in expenses. $339,371 will go toward salaries, and $62,500 will be for fire department expenses.
For the town’s street department, $579,385 has been allocated in the next fiscal year. Street department salaries amounted to $349,730. Street department expenses totaled $110,000, and street lighting was $119,654.
Winnsboro will spend a total of $56,426 in animal control for the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Town Council members tabled lengthening Dixie Youth’s lease agreement at the town’s ball parks. Council members want a chance to review the lease agreements before making a decision.
According to Cody Moroni, the local Dixie Youth league president, the organization wanted to make improvements to the press box and fences.
“Our organization acts as managers for the baseball fields in Winnsboro,” Moroni said. “We paid for someone to work on the fields, manage the fields, and keep them in good condition all year around.”
Money earned from registration fees goes to purchase much-needed equipment for the parks and to pay umpires for games. Money is also raised from fund raisers.
“We’re not a money making organization,” Moroni said. “All the money raised goes right back into the baseball fields.”
Clark McCain, local president of Dixie softball, proposed a similar lease extension for the softball fields at the southern end of Winnsboro at the meeting. McCain said the four fields needed renovations, including new light poles, better fencing, bathrooms and concession stands.
Meanwhile, Town Council members agreed to advertise for runway improvement bids for Winnsboro’s municipal airport.
“This resolution is to do cracked seal coat and seal coat of the runway,” said Terry Shirley, airport manager. “We are going to re-stripe the runway, both ends, and redo the numbers.”
According to Shirley, the project will cost approximately $300,000 and will be funded through grant money.
Over the last four years, Winnsboro’s airport has received more than $900,000 of grant money.
In his airport report to Town Council members, Shirley envisions the airport expanding. State government agencies are currently performing a feasibility study on either keeping the airport at its current location or possibly building a new airport.
“In my opinion, I am thinking we need to stay right where we are because we have the potential for growth there,” Shirley said. “If we go for a new one, we are looking at 10 to 15 years out, and they will quit spending any money with the one we got.”
In other action, Town Council members approved The Franklin Sun as Winnsboro’s official journal.
