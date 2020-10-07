The annual Winnsboro Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting will be held this year, said Mayor John Dumas.
The Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce sponsored Christmas parade will be Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. with fireworks following, said Lisa Kiper, Chamber president. The children’s parade has been canceled.
“The Christmas activities are scheduled but will be slightly different,” Dumas said. “We will be looking at the Chamber to come up with ideas using CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines to keep everyone safe.”
Chamber members are currently coming up with safety measures for parade participants and crowds, Kiper said. Parade goers will be asked to wear masks, find a parking space and stay in their cars.
“We are so excited about this year’s parade,” Kiper said. “We already have eight or nine floats that are committed to the parade, and we know there are going to be several others.”
The Wellspring annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 1 starting at 5:45 p.m.
The event features music and food and is held in Patriot Square. The annual event draws people of all ages from throughout the area.
“We want to encourage people to shop local this holiday season to benefit the local economy,” Kiper said.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro’s parks are closed to summer activities from Oct. 1 to June 1, Dumas said. Families can still take advantage of the parks from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Parks are closed for baseball, softball and basketball,” Dumas said. “As far as family outings, they are still open, but not for large gathering.”
Additionally, Dumas said street overlay is on schedule for the east side of La. Hwy 15. Work will include patching and ditching.
Roads on the west side of La. Hwy 15 will receive patching and maintenance, Dumas said.
Funding for the work comes from a 10-year sales tax for road work. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
“We are finishing the proposals passed by Mayor Jack Hammons and the Town Council members,” Dumas said.
