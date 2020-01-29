Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF) Cleanest City Contest is approaching in Winnsboro and residents should be readying their yards and neighborhoods, said Naomi Cordill.
Along with streets and residences, business owners will once again be asked to spruce up their storefronts.
The annual trash bash will be held March 21 beginning at 8 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to March 28, also beginning at 8 a.m.
“We will have two-weeks notice when they are coming to judge the first time,” Cordill said.
Once again, Cordill plans on incorporating area schools, clubs and elementary-age children to help in the clean-up process along with adults.
Winnsboro officials are presently working with Garden Gate Study Club members to beautify Winnsboro, Cordill said.
“I believe the town is realizing the benefits of being in the Cleanest City Contest whether we win or not,” Cordill said. “Winnsboro really, really, really benefits from the efforts.”
Last year, Winnsboro was statewide winner of LGCF Cleanest City Contest in Category F.
Winnsboro beat out four other towns including Rayne which has claimed the title in the previous five years. Also in Winnsboro’s category were Plaquemine, St. Martinsville and Winnfield.
A total of 36 municipalities were split up in eight different districts in the 61-year-old statewide competition. Towns and cities were categorized by population.
