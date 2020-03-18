Winnsboro may soon have a RV park located in the industrial park, a new recreation area on the south-end and street improvements on Adams and Common streets.
The proposed RV park will cost approximately $400,000 and could hold up to 20 RV’s. When filled, the park could generate $5,250 monthly.
“Of course maintenance and energy consumption will come out of that,” said Mayor Sonny Dumas. “That brings us to a net revenue of $3,570 that we will be looking at getting off the RV park.”
Construction of the RV park will be financed through a $200,000 grant, money from the industrial park fund and in-kind work from town employees, Dumas said.
The RV park will be situated next to Franklin Parish Activity Center located on La. Hwy 15 in hopes of drawing crowds participating in events held at the location.
“We can be recipients of some of the individuals that are coming in and bringing their horses and livestock,” Dumas said. “Instead of having to stay in the motels and hotels, they can stay right there at the RV park.”
Dumas also has a longterm goal for the RV park.
“The pipeline (construction) is going to be close to us,” Dumas said. “Those individuals working on the pipeline always come in with their RVs. They will fill this thing up. It will be very good for the city.”
The RV park would be paid for in four years with return investments, Dumas said.
Additionally, a recreation area is being planned on the south end of Winnsboro.
“We’re already getting people lined up to start working in the area,” Dumas said.
The proposed 20-acre park located on Riser Road will feature a football/soccer field, a pool, splash pad, sitting areas that are misted and picnic area.
Funding for the park will come from grants and in-kind work, Dumas said.
“We want to hear the public’s input on this recreational park,” Dumas said.
The first stage of park construction will be leveling and ground work which will be part of Winnsboro’s in-kind work. A timetable for beginning construction has not been set.
Additionally, Adams and Common streets improvements are forthcoming after Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials announced the plan was one of 15 statewide projects approved on March 11.
The project calls for sidewalks, lighting and beautification and will cost $280,669.50, according to the DOTD.
Winnsboro will pay 20 percent of the total cost plus engineering fees bringing the bill amount to approximately $84,000.
Twelve contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $45.9 million in 15 statewide projects. Several of the projects listed included bridges and three projects were located in Ouachita Parish. The remainder of the projects were in south Louisiana.
“We’ve had to close quite a few bridges in our state in recent years, so we’re thrilled that there are four bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects included in this letting,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “But we still have much work to do with our infrastructure system, and we will continue finding innovative means of funding for those much-needed projects.”
