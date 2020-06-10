Winnsboro infrastructure improvements particularly in its sewer pumping stations are on the horizon, said Mayor Sonny Dumas.
Machinery and equipment to repair McLemore and Delta Queen pumping stations have been ordered and should arrive in approximately two weeks, Dumas said. Once on site, the machinery will be installed and stations should be in working order.
Problems with the aging pumping stations have caused neighborhood streets to be shut down at times and created a financial burden for Winnsboro as they lease pumps for nearly $3,000 a month.
“This should help quite a bit to get the town back in working order,” Dumas said.
Plans are also underway to repair a leaking waste water line located near Loop Rd, Dumas said.
Meanwhile, grass has been cut and getting bailed at the future site of W.O. Gwin Recreational Park. After the hay has been harvested, Winnsboro officials will begin discing and leveling ground, Dumas said. Culverts will be installed to allow park access while the ground is being prepared.
The 20-acre park located on Riser Road will feature a football/soccer field, a pool, splash pad, misted sitting areas and picnic grounds.
Park funding will come from grants and in-kind work, Dumas said.
In a related matter, in-depth construction plans have been prepared for Winnsboro’s RV park. Plans were prepared by Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson Engineers of Alexandria.
The RV park will be situated next to Franklin Parish Activity Center located on La. Hwy 15 in hopes of drawing crowds participating in events held at the location.
The proposed RV park will cost approximately $400,000 and could hold up to 20 RV’s. When filled, the park could generate $5,250 monthly. Construction of the RV park will be financed through a possible $200,000 grant, money from the industrial park fund and in-kind work
from town employees, Dumas said.
Dumas hopes to draw participants from the nearby activity center and future pipeline construction crews to fill the park.
While improvements and new construction is planned in upcoming weeks in Winnsboro, Dumas admits officials are keeping a watchful eye on spending.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered local sales tax collection, a fact prominent in Dumas’ future plans.
“It’s difficult due to COVID-19,” Dumas said. “Sale tax revenue is going down and some plans are going to be reviewed, but we are going to see how to make this work.”
Town Council members are scheduled to vote on the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget a their next regular meeting June 15.
“(The decline in sales tax revenue) is going to hit us in the next fiscal year,” Dumas said.
