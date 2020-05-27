Numerous Winnsboro streets are planned for improvements in coming months.
Project details were reviewed with Town Council members during a recent meeting by Heath McGuffee, project manager with Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
Streets on the east side of La. Hwy 15 are scheduled for work, according to McGuffee. Work will include asphalt overlay, patching and ditching.
Additionally, streets located on the north side of Lone Cedar Road and south side of Eighth Street will see improvements, McGuffee said.
Funding for the work comes from a 10-year sales tax for road work. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
“Most of the streets on the west side (of La. Hwy 15) have been done,” McGuffee said.
Meanwhile, a grant application has been submitted and will soon be reviewed for a possible Winnsboro-owned RV park, McGuffee said. If the grant is approved, the park will be located on the same block as Franklin Parish Activity Center. Town officials hope to draw crowds participating in events held at the Center.
“We should hear something back this month whether or not we have moved on to the second part of the application phase,” McGuffee said. “This happened prior to COVID-19. It may be pushed back some, but I haven’t seen that yet.”
The possible RV park will be located near Franklin Parish Activity Center in hopes of drawing crowds participating in events held at the location.
“We can be recipients of some of the individuals that are coming in and bringing their horses and livestock,” Mayor John Dumas said in a previous Sun interview. “Instead of having to stay in the motels and hotels, they can stay right there at the RV park.”
Dumas also has a longterm goal for the RV park.
“The pipeline (construction) is going to be close to us,” Dumas said.
“Those individuals working on the pipeline always come in with their RVs. They will fill this thing up. It will be very good for the city.”
The proposed RV park will cost approximately $400,000 and could hold up to 20 campers. When filled, the park could generate $5,250 monthly.
Construction of the RV park will be financed through a $200,000 grant, money from the industrial park fund and in-kind work from town employees.
In another infrastructure matter, Winnsboro Municipal Airport aprons, parking area and taxi way improvements are nearly complete, said Terry Shirley, airport manager.
Asphalt has been added to the parking area and aprons. Also, concrete has been resealed on the taxiway. The improvements were funded by a $322,747 grant.
Additionally, an obstruction removal project will be finished in September, Shirley said. This project was funded by a $194,400 grant.
Winnsboro Municipal Airport was recently awarded a $30,000 CARES grant, Shirley said.
“Most of the airports in the state were awarded some form of money due to COVID-19,” Shirley said. “We got the most we could get for the size airport we are. They determined (the grant amount) by how you are using the grants you are receiving and how you are maintaining your facility.”
Funds from the CARES grant will possibly be used in a land acquisition to eventually build hangers.
