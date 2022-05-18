Over the years Winnsboro’s rodeo has evolved into more than an event for a few cowboys, but an event the entire family can enjoy by adding new and exciting features.
The 65th Deep South PRCA Rodeo will be held in Winnsboro on May 19 through May 21, 8 p.m. nightly.
For the second time, the annual rodeo will be streamed on the Cowboy Channel and a large replay screen will be featured, according to Buckshot Sims, rodeo director.
According to Sims, a chuck wagon will feed contestants this year and participants of the rodeo parade and grand entry will receive a free ticket. The parade will be held Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. It begins and ends at the rodeo arena.
“We’re also moving the parade from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning. I think that’s going to be a big deal,” Sims said. “We’ve got a guy with a big chuck wagon, and he’s going to put on a big feed for everybody after the parade.”
New to this year’s rodeo was the Deep South Rodeo Pageant held May 14 and was open to young ladies ages four to 18.
Another fan favorite, the children’s rodeo, was held May 14. The rodeo featured barrel racing, pole bending, a speed race, muttin’ busting, calf riding and steer riding.
Stock contractor and event producer for this year’s rodeo is Pete Carrs’ Pro Rodeo. The Dallas-based team has been recognized with 12 straight nominations for PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year.
Dozens of Carr’s bucking horses and bulls have been selected to perform at major national rodeos such as Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
According to Carr, part of the fun that comes with Winnsboro’s rodeo happens with local organizers in competition. It is called the committee roping, and it’s part of the action with all the other memorable events at the Deep South PRCA Rodeo.
“We started doing this as a thing for the committee to do and have fun with, and I think everybody else enjoys it, too,” Sims said. “All we do is work for our rodeo, but we meet several times a year to have dinner and visit, and the committee thought we could do this to have a little fun and let the locals see some of us make fools of ourselves.”
That is hard for the veteran cowboy to admit, but Sims recognizes the thrill of entertaining a group of friends and people he’s known most of his life. A few decades ago, Sims traveled the rodeo circuit riding bareback horses. Now, he gets to watch from a spot close to the action.
“I can’t rope, because I figured if you roped, you couldn’t ride bucking horses, and I was dead set on riding bucking horses,” he said. “The committee even tricked me into trying to catch, so it ought to be interesting.”
It is one of several entertaining aspects of the annual rodeo, which changed its dates from early June into mid-May to better appeal to the cowboys, contract personnel and fans.
Sims expects dozens of contestants to be part of the mix.
In addition to the traditional events, this year’s rodeo will feature breakaway roping, a fast-paced calf-roping featuring cowgirls from the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Fast times will be in the 2- and 3-second range.
“We’re pretty tickled to have breakaway roping,” Sims said, noting that the event has blossomed in popularity the last five years.
The big thing for the community and for the rodeo committee is to see everyone come together for a good time and enjoy tremendous competition.
“I think our rodeo is like a huge family reunion,” he said. “A lot of people come just to visit. We have a lot of old cowboys in northern Louisiana. If you’re a cowboy in our part of the world, you’re going to come to this rodeo.
This year’s rodeo will also feature announcer Andy Stewart of nearby Collinston, La., and veteran funny man Rudy Burns, whose clowning antics have raged for generations.
“Everybody around here loves Rudy Burns,” Sims said. “They think if you don’t have Rudy, you can’t have a rodeo. He’s a fixture at our rodeo, and everybody looks forward to seeing him here.
“With Andy, this is what makes our rodeo awesome,” Sims said. “He knows all of our sponsors. He does business with them. He’s worked with them. It makes it easier on me, because he knows them so well that he can handle everything we need for them.”
“It’s a good time for everybody to get together and catch up for a little bit.”
