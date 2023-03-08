General fund revenue totaled $3.4 million while expenses were $3.3 million as of Feb. 22, according to Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager.
Pierce informed Town Council members of the budget at their March 1 meeting. Winnsboro’s new fiscal year ends June 30, so 65 percent of the current year is complete. Pierce used 65 percent as a proxy to judge the town’s revenue and expenses.
The $3.4 million was 81 percent of budgeted revenues. Notable revenue lines that were ahead of schedule were franchise fees, property taxes and video bingo, according to Pierce. Lagging behind budgeted numbers were garbage and licensing fees.
The $3.3 million in expenses were 80 percent of budgeted revenues.
“This is not a good thing,” Pierce said. “This is unfavorable.”
Expenses running ahead of schedule were insurance, fire, police and administration salaries and street expenses, according to Pierce.
Utility fund revenues were $1.2 million which was 67 percent of the budget.
Primary source of income was water and sewer and “were running ahead of schedule which is very good,” Pierce said.
Actual total expenses in the utility fund were $1.2 million or 68 percent of budget.
“That’s still high which is unfavorable,” Pierce said.
In the sales tax fund, revenues were $2.3 million or 67 percent while expenses were 62 percent of the budget.
“That is below the 65 percent mark which is a good thing,” Pierce said.
Industrial fund revenues of $335,000 was 81 percent and expenses were 55 percent.
