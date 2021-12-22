New voting district lines were approved by Winnsboro Town Council members at their regular meeting Monday night.
The lines were not unanimously approved with Town Council member Jerry Johnson voting against the measure. Johnson questioned his district’s configuration which featured the largest area.
“Some of these people that originally showed up in my voting record,” Johnson said. “(Town Council member) Rex (McCarthy) says they were in his voting district and may have moved to my district but according to the paper we got when we ran for councilman that wasn’t the case. How can it be in two different districts? Is this going to mess up the districts?”
Mayor John Dumas assured the newly-passed district list will be updated and to check with Registrar of Voters for an updated list.
“On the voting machine, it will not let you vote outside your district,” Dumas said. “You are not going to be cheated out of your votes.”
District 4, the voting district Johnson represents, goes from Macon Ridge Road up portions of La Hwy 425 to Lumpkin Road.
Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center, was appointed in an Oct. 18 Town Council meeting with developing districts that would be in compliance with Federal law. District lines were not to be more or less than 10 percent.
Floyd will now submit the new district lines to Louisiana Secretary of State Office for approval.
In his October presentation, four out of five Winnsboro districts were out of the 10 percent deviation required by federal law.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six-month timeframe after official U.S. Census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State. During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exists any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
Floyd took 2020 Census population of Winnsboro, divided it by five (the number of districts) and looked at the population of each district. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a 10 percent deviation.
According to 2020 Census numbers, District 1 had a population of 969 people with 625 black, 308 white and six other.
District 2 had a population of 926 people with 791 black, 82 white and nine other.
District 3’s population was 956 with 871 black, 49 white and four other while District 4’s population was 998 with 382 black, 550 white and five other.
District 5 had the largest population with 1,009 people. One hundred and two with white, 891 were black and two were other.
Meanwhile, Town Council unanimously approved a letter of support for Northeast Louisiana Power Co-Op’s broadband services and its search for grant funding.
Volt Broadband, LLC, a subsidiary of NELPCO, will provide broadband services to its customers. Broadband service will first be offered to NELPCO customers but plans are to offer the high-speed internet to Winnsboro, according to Jeff Churchwell, general manager.
“We are seeking a letter of support from the Town Council to go forward with making a grant application,” Churchwell said.
One option Churchwell mentioned was the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program which launched Nov. 1.
Legislators established the GUMBO grant program that would be administered by ConnectLa, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity. GUMBO’s purpose was to use more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers will apply for funding, while municipal and parish governments offer support through matching funds or infrastructure.
Louisiana’s digital divide is made up of three chasm’s: access, affordability and digital literacy, said Veneeth Iyengar, ConnectLa executive director in a November meeting held in Vidalia.
“This is advantageous to us because this is part of our plan,” Dumas said. “Our goal is to get high speed internet to our customers and to bring opportunities to Winnsboro.”
Federal government defines broadband as transmission speeds of at least 25:3 Mbps. Broadband speeds are measured in 'megabits per second', often shortened to Mb Mbits p/s or Mbps. Bits are tiny units of data, with a megabit representing a million of them. Higher the number of Mbps (megabits per second) a person has, the speedier their online activity should be.
