Four out of the five Winnsboro Town Council members were a no show at their regular meeting on Feb. 21.
Dorothy Swayzer was the sole Town Council member present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Mayor Alice Wallace, several Town of Winnsboro officials and a full house of concerned citizens.
Absent from the meeting were Town Council members Rex McCarthy, Jerry Johnson, Marteze Singleton and Eddie Dunn.
Town Council members’ absence led Wallace to hold an impromptu town hall meeting where citizens shared their concerns and asked questions on agenda items. No action was taken during the town hall meeting because there was no quorum due to the absences.
In order to have a quorum, a governing body must have a majority of its members present. Winnsboro has five Town Council members, so in order to have an official meeting, at least three must be present.
“As of tonight, it looks like we don’t have a quorum,” said Wallace, speaking the crowd. “So what we are going to do because we can’t hold a meeting without a quorum is have a town hall meeting. You guys put us in office, and you guys are the voters. You are not here tonight just to be sitting. You came here for a meeting, and when we have tough items on the agenda, we still have to show up.”
During the town hall meeting, citizens in attendance asked several questions about the Southern Food & Music Festival that was scheduled for April 15. The festival was shot down by Town Council members in a Feb. 15 special-called meeting but was again put on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting. Swayzer also was the only Town Council member to vote in favor of the measure. She made the motion, and McCarthy seconded it while later voting against it. Many in the audience thought the Town Council members were absent because the festival was on the agenda.
Wallace along with Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager, and Jayne Pierce, Winnsboro’s human resource director, answered questions and gave an update on festival plans. The Pierce duo have been instrumental on planning and organizing the festival.
“For the last six months or so we have been planning this festival,” Wallace said. “Not only have we been planning, we have gone before the council three times (with festival updates).”
According to Wallace, Town Council members voted the festival down because they did not want festival costs to eat into the town budget.
“What we did was scale back on the festival and pay for it ourselves,” Wallace said. “We went out to the town’s people and different people who loved and cared about Winnsboro. We got donations for our festival.”
According to Cal Pierce, Winnsboro was granted $18,000 from the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Organizers also raised an additional $15,000 in sponsor donations.
“All I know is this, if you don’t have to touch city funds, and we are paying for it out of donations and it is still shot down, it is a whole lot more than the budget. It’s personal,” Wallace said.
Cal Pierce informed the group festival organizers wanted the event to be “self-funding” by revenue from t-shirt and ticket sales and vendor fees.
“One of the objections the council had was the fact we would have to borrow town funds as bridge funding and once the festival was done replace those funds,” said Pierce. “What we focused on was to have the festival self-funding.”
Organizer Jayne Pierce said the festival was a way to “bring food and fun back to Winnsboro.”
The festival would feature two stages used to showcase different music genres, ranging from R&B, blues, country, gospel and rock ’n roll. It would also have food trucks and arts and crafts vendors.
“We want the festival to be inclusive for all age groups to be represented,” Jayne Pierce said.
Additionally, organizers said planning the festival has been a collective effort with many different governmental entities pitching in such as Winnsboro Police Department and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office.
Wallace said her goal was to hold a festival in Winnsboro for the citizens.
“I wanted to do this (festival) for the people,” said Wallace, again speaking to the crowd. “I’m glad you guys are here, so you can see for yourself. We have these meetings every month. All I can tell you is that since July 1, I have tried. All I can tell you is I’m doing what I am suppose to do. When election time comes, if your council person is not satisfactory to you, get out and vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.