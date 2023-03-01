IMG_6796.JPG

DOROTHY SWAYZER was the lone Winnsboro Town Council member attending the regular Feb. 21 meeting. Town Council members Rex McCarthy, Jerry Johnson, Eddie Dunn and Marteze Singleton were absent causing a lack of a quorum. Mayor Alice Wallace called an impromptu town hall meeting to let the many concerned citizens in attendance air their concerns.Those present asked questions about the Southern Food and Music Festival that Town Council members recently voted down. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

Four out of the five Winnsboro Town Council members were a no show at their regular meeting on Feb. 21.

