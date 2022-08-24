Golden Keith Berry resigned Aug. 18 from his position as Winnsboro District Two Town Council member.
Berry, who was beginning his second term, attributed his leaving to “personal reasons.”
“I’m moving in a different direction,” Berry said. “I loved serving Winnsboro on the Town Council.”
Louisiana Secretary of State received Berry’s resignation letter Aug. 18, according to John Tobler, deputy Secretary of State.
According to documents received by The Franklin Sun, Berry sent a letter of resignation to the Secretary of State along with Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace dated Aug. 3.
Now, Town Council members have until Sept. 7 to make an appointment to fill the office until a special election can be held. A special-called meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
But, if Town Council members fail to make an appointment or choose an election date, the Secretary of State’s office will forward a request to Gov. John Bel Edwards to do so.
Next available election is March 25, 2023 and April 29, 2023 with qualifying dates of Jan. 25 through 27, according to Trey Brazan, Secretary of State attorney.
Town Council members also have the Fall 2023 gubernatorial election with qualifying dates of Aug. 8 through 10.
“If you choose the Fall 2023 Gubernatorial election dates, the State will pick up more than 50 percent of the costs of ballots and election materials,” Brazan wrote. “In contrast, if you choose the spring 2023 election dates, the governing authority will be responsible for all of their costs.”
Mayor Alice Wallace said she “totally understands” Berry resigning for personal and professional reasons and wished the former Town Council member the best.
In a Tuesday interview when asked who she would choose to replace Berry, Wallace answered Lois Jordan.
Jordan was a Town Council member during Mayor Jackie Johnson’s administration.
“We need someone that will work with the council and the mayor,” Wallace said.
Town Council meetings are broadcasted on social media, and according to Wallace, need to be seen in “positively” with members “getting along” as to attract new businesses to Winnsboro.
Additionally, there have been talks from other Town Council members about appointing former Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas to replace Berry.
Wallace beat Dumas in the last mayoral election by 12 votes, garnering 886 votes to Dumas’ 874.
The special-called meeting scheduled for Wednesday is a public meeting and will be held at Jack Hammon’s Community Center.
