Interiors of municipal building in Winnsboro and Wisner were closed to the public today to safeguard residents and employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Both municipalities will continue to receive and process town bills such as water and continue to provide assistance to residences.
“These measures are in line with the best guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state health officials and mandates from the governor’s office,” according to a Town of Winnsboro statement.
Winnsboro residents can call 435-9087 for assistance. Town officials will also accept all payments by Visa, Master Card and Discover via phone.
Water bills can be paid online at townofwinnsborola.com or dropped in the secure box located outside the Town Hall.
Wisner residents can drop their water bills in the slot at the Town Hall’s front door.
Wisner residents can call (318) 724-6568 for further assistance.
At this time, Gilbert and Baskin Town Halls will remain open.
Baskin officials are asking their residents to call or mail their payments in, but said they were available to offer assistance if needed.
