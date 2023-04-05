Editor’s Note: This is the first of two stories about the revitalization of historic downtown Winnsboro. The two stories will feature the owners of the buildings and their restoration journey. The stories tell how and why they are undergoing the massive projects. For more information check out the March 29 edition of The Franklin Sun or www.franklinsun.com for an article telling the overview of the revitalization.
Laura Thompson’s background is not in construction.
But that does not stop the goal-oriented owner of three historic downtown Winnsboro buildings she and her brother, Jimmy, inherited from her parents, Steve and Jeannette Thompson. The couple owned and housed Steve D. Thompson Trucking in the Prairie Street buildings Laura is now renovating.
Two of the buildings are located side-by-side and another is positioned across the street.
“I am learning a lot, and I have a really good contractor” Laura said laughing.
Years after the trucking company closed, the buildings were mainly used as storage with one being periodically rented.
“Dad was real generous,” she said. “Anybody who needed to store anything could use it.”
Princess Theatre and Franklin Parish Library often stored items in the buildings.
Three personal tragedies happening within a seven-month time period spurred the renovations. The first was her aunt, Bobbie Sue Lann, died in November 2021 followed by her mother Jeannette Thompson’s passing in May 2022. Her house burned due to a lightening strike. Her beloved dog, Beyonce, was lost in the fire.
She moved into her mother’s house after her home burned.
“It was the house I grew up in,” Laura said. “It was 60 years old. The bathrooms needed renovations, and I decided to go ahead and start working on it.”
Workers started renovating her mother’s home, but Wade Walley, a Prairie Street business owner, mentioned a person wanted to rent one of her buildings for a pottery shop. She agreed to rent it out, but it “needed a little work.”
The renovators dropped what they were doing on her mother’s home and started with the first building.
“That was how I got started,” she remembered. “Shane (her contractor) and his crew were working on the house, and I asked if they would do a few things on (the 708 Prairie Street building).”
The “few things” turned into work in all three buildings. It was a snowball effect that Laura admits she enjoys and calls therapeutic.
“When crisis strikes like my house burning I like to have a good project,” she explained. “I did marathon running which was always a good project.”
Actually, Laura has run 22 marathons including five ultra marathons with one being the Comrades in South Africa. The world famous Comrades ultra marathon is 50 miles long. She said her projects help in the grieving process.
According to Laura, marathon running “trained” her to accomplish her construction goals.
“That type of thing trains you for this type of construction,” she said. “I feel like I’m on mile 18 because it has been great, but it has been so many obstacles. We’re going to do it.”
Each of the buildings built in the early 1900’s have had their roof replaced. Much of their interior has been gutted and interior walls are being constructed in each. Bathrooms and kitchens are also being added. The buildings have already been accounted for from potential businesses.
“My boss, Rod Elrod, said there were two things you can’t ignore: a sore tooth and a leaky roof.” She said.
“We were so thrilled of the condition of the tin tile (on the ceiling). We will paint those,” she added.
Ninety-five percent of the tin is still intact in the largest building.
Additionally, Laura plans to remove the 1970s metal that is hiding a beautiful facade and also restore much of the interiors’ original look. Plans are to also open the transom windows in the large middle building.
In one of the buildings, a massive bee hive had taken up residence. But Laura, always moving forward, was determined to solve the problem. After talking with several local bee experts and watching YouTube videos on how to dispose of the bees, she bought a bee suit.
“My kids were like ‘Mom that is the craziest thing you’ve ever done,’” Laura said. “I was determined to get those bees out.”
She was going to harvest the bees in her newly Amazon-bought bee suit.
“I figured I could put the bee suit on, and collect the bees. I’ve watched the bee videos and was ready to do it.” She said, laughing.
Luckily for Laura and the bees, temperatures started cooling off and the flying, stinging insects started calming down. When construction workers started tearing down interior walls the bee hive was located and professionally removed without Laura’s aid.
Laura acknowledged she has not traveled on this journey alone. Her family and friends, especially her brother and father, have been very supportive.
“My brother is my sounding board, and my daddy is my cheerleader,” she said.
She also receives inspiration from her father and mother’s many years of public service.
“We just want to continue their legacy,” Laura said. “We watched mom and dad serve people. Daddy was in the Senate, and mom was on the library board for 50 years. She just loved people, and I think she would be pleased that we are trying to make this accessible and inviting to the library and downtown. They really stressed to us to be a servant.”
The buildings are not only for Laura or her brother, but for future generations. The renovations are to open the buildings up for people to enjoy and for families to take their children to make memories in downtown Winnsboro like the memories Laura has of her family.
“This is for future generations,” she said while standing amidst the construction. “I want to leave this in a better condition than what I found it. I want to give back. You can only receive so many things. This has been real gratifying.”
