Mixture of snow and ice gripped Franklin Parish bringing schools, governmental offices and businesses to a week-long closure.
Travelers were faced with extreme road hazards as the result from ice which caused downed trees and power lines. Many local, statewide and interstate roads were shut down due to the hazards.
The wintry mix also brought widespread power outages and strains to water systems.
Approximately 1,600 households were out of electricity last week in Franklin Parish.
As of Tuesday, 70 Entergy customers were without power. Approximately 650 Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPC) customers were without power.
According to a NELPC representative, 60 linemen were working on power outages, and Wednesday by 5 p.m. everyone should have power.
Winnsboro’s water was shut off for three days as crews worked to install a new water plant generator. Due to “low energy output,” the previous generator malfunctioned making water levels dangerously low.
Wisner’s water went out for several hours Wednesday night due to loss of electricity. When power was restored residents reported black water. Manganese was the cause of the discolored water and was solved by flushing out lines, Mayor Marc McCarty said.
“We are very fortunate that our water system only went out for a little while,” said Mayor Marc McCarty. “It was equipment failure due to the ice, and we had to manually work to get the water to the plant.”
McCarty said residents should expect water bills to be delayed.
“Everything is going to be delayed,” McCarty said. “The water bills will be delayed, but we will work with people.”
McCarty also said Wisner was “fortunate” to still have water, and crews now know how to ready Wisner more for cold weather.
Gilbert’s low water pressure was due to a two-inch water meter leak, said Mayor Michael Stephens. The meter was repaired and pressure has begun to build back up.
“JCP and Womack has been really, really going,” Stephens said. “I know they must be tired.”
Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service from Feb. 14 through 19 fielded 70 “encounters” in Franklin Parish with nearly half weather related, according to Shane Scott, NELA Ambulance spokesman.
“Falls, difficulty breathing due to anxiety” were the majority of calls, Scott said.
“A lot of people listened and stayed at home,” Scott said. “There were no accidents with injuries.”
Rural water systems such as North Franklin, Turkey Creek, South Bayou Macon and West Winnsboro requested customers conserve as much water as possible. Systems struggled to keep up with demand as customers dripped faucets to keep pipes from freezing.
Statewide, approximately 125,000 Louisianans were without electricity Gov. John Bel Edwards said. More than 245,000 residents were affected by 98 water-system outages, and almost a million residents were advised to boil their tap water before usage.
The massive amount of people affected lead President Joe Biden to approve Edwards’ request for an emergency declaration. Edwards requested commodities and supplies Feb. 17 in response to extended power outage and emergency protective measures under Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) public assistance program.
After an event like a winter storm, FEMA helps communities cover its costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure.
Approximately 960 Louisiana National Guard members were also activated Feb. 18, including water distribution.
