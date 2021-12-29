Top story for 2021 was Franklin Parish turning into a icy landscape with a winter storm freezing roads, closing schools, businesses and thousands losing power.
Also topping the news was the continuing battle with COVID-19, Franklin Parish public schools going to a four-day work week, various criminal stories, Julia Letlow winning a congressional seat and the new South Franklin Catfish Festival.
The following is a month-by-month breakdown of local stories published in The Franklin Sun.
January
Franklin Parish Police Jury members elected James Harris as their new president. Along with Harris, Leodis Norman was voted in as vice president and Gary Peters was chosen chaplain.
Franklin Parish School Board members re-elected Richard Kelly as president, Jacqueline Johnson as vice president and Danny Davis as chaplain.
February
Mixture of snow and ice gripped Franklin Parish bringing schools, governmental offices and businesses to a week-long closure in February.
Travelers were faced with extreme road hazards as the result from ice which caused downed trees and power lines. Many local, statewide and interstate roads were shut down due to hazards.
The wintry mix also brought widespread power outages and strains to water systems. Approximately 1,600 households were out of electricity in Franklin Parish.
Additionally in February, North Franklin Water Works customers suffered through dark water due to old lines and an out-of-date water plant.
Marion Collier, spokesman for the system, met with Franklin Parish Police Jury members to discuss solutions. Later in the year, the Police Jury members agreed to use part of the American Recovery Funds to pay down on a new plant.
Louisiana State Police investigators filed criminal charges against four of their own, accusing four officers working at Troop F of using excessive force in two incidents in Ouachita and Franklin parishes.
The troopers arrested included Dakota DeMoss, 28; George Harper, 26; Randall Dickerson, 34, of West Monroe; and Jacob Brown, 30, of Rayville.
In late February, Wisner Town Councilman Thomas Lemle died from COVID-19 complications.
Lemle was first appointed to the councilman’s seat on Nov. 27, 2007. He served a total of almost 13 years and was elected four times.
March
Winnsboro was listed as Fiscally Distressed Municipality but was later removed from the list by Louisiana Legislative Auditors (LLA).
This was the second year for Winnsboro to be named to the list, which included Newellton, Waterproof, Tallulah, Clayton and Lake Providence.
The list claimed the towns may not be able to continue providing basic services such as law enforcement or water and sewer to residents in the future.
Also in March, Julia Letlow received 65 percent of votes to win 5th District U.S House of Representatives seat during a primary election.
Letlow’s late husband, Luke, was elected to represent the same congressional district in November of 2020, but died in December from complications related to COVID-19.
April
Franklin Parish School Board members approved a four-day week for public school students in April.
Reasons for the change involved more competitive teacher recruitment, decrease in number of substitute teacher days and saving money.
Later in April, former Winnsboro Police officer Terrance Pleasant was indicted on abuse of power and one count of public bribery by a Franklin Parish Grand Jury.
May
The first annual South Franklin Catfish Festival in Wisner was held with 70 vendors, vintage cars and entertainment.
The festival saw approximately 8,000 people attend the one-day event.
Additionally, Bobby Rose, a soon-to-be Winnsboro Police Department officer, was killed May 8 in Bastrop.
Rose’s body was found by an unidentified person with several gunshot wounds in Bastrop where he worked in nightclub security.
In May, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 66 individuals and issued 126 arrest warrants dealing with narcotics. Bonds ranged from $10,000 to $120,000.
June
Winnsboro was awarded the state’s cleanest city by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
Winnsboro went up against other division winners Church Point, Plaquemine and St. Martinville to win the state title.
Winnsboro also was the state’s cleanest city in 2019 but had no contest in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In other news, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office arrested three suspects after a gun fight erupted at a Family Dollar store in Winnsboro.
Brandon Dale Allen, Javaughkyus Mayfield and Damicos D. Jackson were arrested in the apparent drug deal gone bad. Allen was shot twice in the abdominal area during the shootout.
Mayfield fled on foot and was apprehended later while Allen and Jackson led officers on a high sped chase but was later stopped in Catahoula Parish.
Later in the month, citizens peppered Police Jury members with questions and expressed their concerns over substandard roads.
Several meetings have been held, and talks continue over the quality of roads.
In June, a $54 million project to begin construction of broadband fiber was approved by Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO) Board of Directors.
The decision to go forward was initially shot down in a previous meeting before being passed.
July
Gilbert aldermen continued to pursue a village playground near the town hall.
Eventually, aldermen agreed to use town CDs to purchase equipment and were reviewing bids for equipment.
In other news, Franklin Parish was one of three northeast Louisiana parishes ranked in the highest risk category for COVID-19, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Union and LaSalle were the two other parishes.
Late in July, Charles F. Kennell III was found guilty of second degree murder, according to Caroline Hemphill, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.
Kennell shot to death Quintail D. Credit of Winnsboro on Feb. 20, 2019.
Throughout June and July, Crowville hosted their first Farmer’s Market at the community center.
August
Winnsboro Town Council members started to prepare for new voting district lines with Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center, heading the project.
Town Council members would eventually approve the new lines at their December meeting.
Also in August, lower Louisiana Education Assessment Program (LEAP) scores in Franklin Parish schools were blamed on COVID-19.
Only 14 percent of students scored mastery and above in English, Algebra I, Geometry, US History or Biology.
Additionally, Franklin Parish had 19,774 people, losing 3.6 percent or 993 of its residents in a decade, according to 2020 US Census count.
Census numbers were released August 12.
September
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder made a local stop, stumping for Constitutional Amendment 1.
The amendment was shot down by voters. It would have created a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission.
In September, Cindy Gray, Franklin Parish resident, was denied permission to speak at their School Board meeting.
Gray, a veteran nurse practitioner, planned on discussing the negative effects of students wearing masks.
Upon denial, audience members left the meeting with angry shouts, “your taxpayers will know.”
In October, Gray was allowed to speak.
October
It was announced grant funding would be used to revitalize Davis Park and improvement plans for other area parks were in the works.
Meanwhile, longtime Police Jury member Rawhide Robinson died after a lengthy illness and was put to rest Oct. 9
Police Jury office personnel said Robinson was more than a boss but a friend while fellow Police Jury members said he had “a wealth of knowledge.”
Howie Robinson, his son, was chosen to take his father’s place until an election could be held.
Additionally, Police Jury members heard from several parish entities on spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Also in October, Franklin Parish public schools opted out of a mask mandate set in place by an Aug. 3 executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
November
Barry Rigsby, 36, of Shreveport, died in a Nov. 4 standoff with area lawmen after an approximately two-hour standoff in Wisner.
The standoff involved Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office, Louisiana State Police, US Marshalls and Wisner Police Department.
Rigby abandoned his car near Wisner and barricaded himself in a nearby apartment where he was eventually killed
Rigsby was wanted in the shooting death of Adriana Perry Rigsby, 29, his wife, her son Xavier Perry, 12, and her brother, Joshua Perry, 18, who lived in a Cedar Grove home near Shreveport.
In other news, a leaking Turkey Creek dam was blamed on low water levels at the popular body of water in south Franklin Parish.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials would eventually temporarily repair the dam.
Also, water tower improvements were completed in Wisner in November.
The tower’s interior was thoroughly cleaned by a Monroe company with hopes it would improve water quality.
December
Zaidee Ruth Stephens, 86 and Louisiana’s oldest probation officer ever, retired from her post early in December.
Also in December, Joshua A. Chapman, 33 of Winnsboro, was charged with two counts of first degree rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of false imprisonment.
Charges stemmed from Chapman allegedly robbing Family Dollar in Winnsboro near closing. While robbing the store, two female clerks were kidnapped and taken to Chapman’s home. Sheriff deputies arrested Chapman the next morning after he attempted to rob another store.
In the news, School Board member Mia Dunn resigned from her position. She said she moved to DeSoto, Texas.
Additionally, Winnsboro Town Council members agreed to enter into a contract with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Under the contract, deputies agreed to patrol Winnsboro giving the town extra police enforcement while paying FPSO $17,000 monthly.
For months, Winnsboro Police Department had been understaffed and not able to hire quality officers.
