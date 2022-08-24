Wisner aldermen and Mayor Marc McCarty have plans to “tweak” aspects of the current mobile home ordinance.
The group plans to possibly amend its current ordinance to limit the number of mobile homes on a town lot. Aldermen scheduled a public hearing scheduled for Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wisner Town Hall to discuss and possibly adopt the amendment.
“You can’t put more than one mobile home on a lot,” McCarty said.
Currently, mobile homes older than 15 years are not allowed to move into Wisner, and mobile homes must be skirted.
The current ordinance also states: “All residential mobile homes located or situated within the town shall be subject to and comply with all electrical, plumbing, fire and fire prevention, health and sanitary, water and water line codes, statutes and ordinances of the state, of the parish, and of the town, including but not limited to the Fire Prevention Code recommended by the American Insurance Association, the National Electric Code, the Standard Plumbing Code adopted by Southern Building Code Congress International, Inc…”
The amendment will be for new mobile homes moving into Wisner.
Meanwhile, plans continue for Wisner’s Crawford Park.
The town’s newest park, located next to Franklin Parish Library Wisner branch, will possibly be finished by this summer, according to McCarty.
In 2019, Wisner signed a 10-year lease on a one-acre plot of land, costing Wisner $1 a year.
The land will be the site of Crawford Park, named after the original owners E.P and Vaudie Crawford. Eddie Wayne Crawford, their son, agreed to the lease.
The Crawfords were long-time residents of Wisner with Vaudie Crawford being a local beautician and E.P. Crawford working for Gilbert Oil in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie Wayne Crawford is a retired police office in Dallas.
The shaded park located next to the Franklin Parish Library Wisner branch will feature children’s playground equipment and picnic tables, McCarty said.
McCarty hopes to incorporate Franklin Parish Library into Crawford Park.
Park preparation and playground equipment will also be purchased through grants and private donations.
Additionally, Wisner’s annual Boo Walk will be held on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The event has seen hundreds of trick-or-treaters partake in dozens of booths located along Wisner’s walking path on La. Hwy 15.
