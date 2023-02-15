Wisner’s business incubator and park will soon be operational, according to Mayor Marc McCarty.
Construction crews are currently working on a one-story building located on Fort Scott Street next to the Post Office. The 2,100-square-foot building was donated by Lane Feltus and family. Feltus is the grandson of the original owner, William Feltus. His family owned and operated Feltus Brothers Hardware in Natchez for many years.
The building has undergone a complete electrical rewiring, new roof, new commercial doors and sheet rock will be hung next week, McCarty said. A USDA grant has been applied for commercial-grade coolers.
The business incubator is set up to house a butcher’s shop, a much needed trade not only for Wisner but for the area.
“I’ve talked to so many people from Sicily Island to Gilbert that are very excited to have access to a meat market,” McCarty said. “People are excited about this.”
Wisner will own the building and charge a private individual who runs the business a small rental fee. The town will receive tax dollars.
“We are doing this for the people to have products such as fresh vegetables and meats,” McCarty said.
Additionally, a new children’s park located next to the Wisner branch of Franklin Parish Library and across from the business incubator should be complete by spring, McCarty said.
“We’re in the final planning stages of the park,” McCarty said. “We will start construction in the spring for sure.”
In 2020, Wisner entered into a 10-year land lease with the intent to create a public park. The town agreed to a $1 a year lease with Eddie Wayne Crawford, son of E.P and Vaudie Crawford. The Crawfords were longtime Wisner residents.
The park will be named Crawford Park and feature playground equipment financed by grants and private donations.
Additionally, Wisner will receive $276,142 for street rehabilitation through Delta Regional Authority (DRA) investments.The money allocation, announced Sept. 29, will be used to rehabilitate Watson Street.
“We may have a little left over money to get another street paved,” McCarty said.
The Wisner project is one of 16 new DRA “investment projects” meant to improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support business development and job training in communities across Louisiana.
In another project, McCarty said Wisner’s community garden will soon be ready for locals to plant vegetables. The community garden is located on La. Hwy 15 on the south end of town.
“We will be building beds any day now,” McCarty said. “People in the community will then have a chance to grow whatever they want to grow.”
Wisner will again host the third annual South Franklin Catfish Festival on May 6 and is currently accepting vendor applications and sponsorships. Applications are available on the festival website: southfranklincatfishfestival.com.
“We are very excited about the plans for our third festival,” Chairman Elliot Britt said in a previous Sun interview. “We’re getting vendor applications in now and will probably be filled up prior to our March 10 deadline. Anyone interested should get their application in soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.