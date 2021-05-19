A measure lowering interest rates on two USDA loans was approved by Wisner Town Council members May 13.
Interest rates on the two loans were lowered from six percent to 2.3 percent for an estimated savings of $1,000 to $1,500 a month, said Ashlyn Williams, town clerk.
The USDA loans originated in 1986 as a “utility review” totaling $540,000, Williams said. Total balance of the loans is $360,000.
“This is going to save us a fair amount of money,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty.
Meanwhile, Town Council members introduced a proposed 2021-22 budget.
Total revenues in the proposed budget amounted to $294,400 while total expenditures were $221,200.
According to the introduced budget, police department fines and fees were the largest source of income at $170,000 followed by taxes at $100,000.
Town officials budgeted $200,000 to the police department, Wisner’s largest expense.
Street department was Wisner’s second largest expenses at $11,000 followed by recreation at $4,000 and general government at $3,600, according to the proposed budget.
