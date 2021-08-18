Wisner Town Council members heard from concerned citizens about potholes in roads and limbs obstructing street views in their regular August 12 meeting.
Leodis Norman, Wisner resident and Franklin Parish Police Jury member, listed Peach, Watson and Howard streets as those having potholes.
During his presentation, Norman informed Town Council members citizens were calling him complaining about potholes. Mayor Marc McCarty said residents should call Town Hall or him for any concerns relating to Wisner.
“When people have complaints, they need to report to the town hall,” McCarty said. “We need to know, so they need to complain to the right people.”
Additionally, complaints about overgrown limbs on a number of Wisner streets obstructing drivers’ views were brought before Town Council members. Streets mentioned having overgrown limbs were Texas and Watson.
Norman also informed the Town Council about a vacant lot on Walker Circle with overgrown vegetation.
Wisner has an ordinance in place dealing with excessive greenery. If the property owner’s grass exceeds 18 inches a request to mow the property would be mailed, according to the ordinance.
If there is no response after 10 days, the Town of Wisner will mow the property at the owner’s cost. Cost is broken down as follows: 7,500 square feet will be $200; 7,501 to 11,501 will be $250; 11,501 to 15,150 will be $300; 15,151 to an acre will be $350. Any property over an acre will be $400 per acre.
In other action, Town Council members agreed to enter into a three-year lease/purchase agreement for a pre-owned Ford Explorer police cruiser.
The vehicle “comes with everything except a radio and stripes,” said Police Chief Billy Beach.
In the meeting, Town Council members also agreed to The Franklin Sun as official journal and Franklin State Bank as the town’s official bank.
In other news, McCarty said his administration is still waiting on news from a Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant for a Fort Scott Street business incubator. LGAP is designed to fill the gaps where there are no federal or other state funds available to assist local governments with an identified high priority need.
A building donation to Wisner spurred the idea of a business incubator for the town.
The one-story building was donated by Lane Feltus and family. Feltus is the grandson of the original owner, William Feltus. His family owned and operated Feltus Brothers Hardware in Natchez for many years.
When renovations are finished, the building will be available for startup businesses at a low-rent cost.
“We are trying to attract businesses to Wisner by providing a low-rent building to potential entrepreneurs,” McCarty said.
In a related topic, Wisner officials are still taking donations for playground equipment and park preparations in a green space located beside Franklin Parish Library’s Wisner branch.
The land will be the site of Crawford Park, named after the original owner E.P and Vaudie Crawford. Eddie Wayne Crawford, their son, agreed to the lease.
The Crawfords were long-time residents of Wisner with Vaudie Crawford being a local beautician and E.P. Crawford working for Gilbert Oil in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie Wayne Crawford is a retired police officer in Dallas.
McCarty signed a 10-year lease on the property costing Wisner $1 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.