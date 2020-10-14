Town of Wisner officials will look into rehabilitating their water treatment plant through capital outlay funds.
Alderman went over the plans at their regular Oct. 8 meeting.
The plan calls for a new filtration system and cleaning the water tower, said Mayor Marc McCarty. The cost will be between $500,000 to $600,000.
Recently, Wisner residents have been suffering from high manganese content that causes their water to have a brown tint.
Manganese is found in iron-bearing waters and can affect color, odor or taste of the water. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), health effects are not a concern until concentrations are approximately 10 times higher.
“We are really going to get on the water in Wisner and try to improve it,” McCarty said.
In a related matter, McCarty said he and his administration were working on projects to apply for Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) and Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grants.
CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session with an intent to provide a source of funding to local governments for purpose of rehabilitation, improvement and construction projects for community water systems.
LGAP is used by local governments to apply for assistance in various community projects.
Additionally, Wisner’s annual Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 5. For more information about the parade or to participate in it call the Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.