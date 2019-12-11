A 72-year-old disabled Wisner man died from injuries sustained from a Hope Street house fire, said Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman Shane Scott.
The man has been identified as Ronald Bixler.
The Wisner Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Hope Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a State Fire Marshal’s report. Upon arrival, firefighters learned Bixler was still inside and located on the floor next to his overturned walker.
After life-saving efforts were made on site, Bixler was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.
The fire likely began in a bedroom; however, an exact cause remains undetermined, according to the report.
At press time, deputies were not ruling out electrical malfunctions to the home’s wiring or use of a space heater.
Witness statements indicated the home did have working smoke alarms, according to the report.
The State Fire Marshal advises residents using space heaters to be sure to place the devices three to five feet away from combustibles and to always plug the devices directly into wall outlets as opposed to power strips or extension cords.
