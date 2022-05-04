When Wisner’s Phidarian “Phil” Mathis pulled his cell phone out of his pocket Friday evening with family gathered around he knew he was getting “the call.”
“I looked down and saw it was a number I didn’t recognize, so I knew someone had picked me,” Mathis said.
Washington head football coach Ron Rivera was on the other end, telling Mathis he was now a Commander.
Rivera had to wait a bit after informing Mathis as a wild celebration ensued inside Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro.
“Just about the whole town of Wisner was here,” Mathis said.
Mathis went in the second round, the 47th pick of the NFL draft.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Mathis said. “It was crazy. Everything flashed out. I was so happy.”
Some had projected Mathis going in the NFL draft’s third round.
“I knew I was going Friday,” Mathis said of the second round. “I was looking at all the projections on social media. A lot of people thought I wasn’t going that early. I’m eager to show that I was worth the pick.”
Mathis was part of two national championship teams with Alabama, and visited the White House after one of those titles.
“I love Washington, and I can’t wait to get involved in the community and the environment and call it my new home.”
Alabama came up just short in January for another national title, falling to Georgia 33-18.
During the game, Mathis left with an injury with 5:13 left the fourth quarter. Georgia led Alabama 19-18 at the time he left the game.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Mathis came out of the game holding his right shoulder.
“My shoulder is fine now,” Mathis said. “I’m 100 percent.”
Mathis is one of two Neville High players to go in the first four rounds.
Mathis transferred to Neville from Franklin Parish High his junior year.
University of Louisiana offensive lineman and Neville player, Max Mitchell, was taken 111th overall by the New York Jets.
“I’m very happy for him,” Mathis said. “I know where we both came from. I’m so proud of him, and Neville. This is big for Neville, and I’m very thankful to them.”
Mathis learned to overcome obstacles at an early age.
“As a kid running around Wisner I didn’t have a clue football could take me this far,” Mathis said. “Now I’ve played in three championship games and three SEC championship games.”
And now on to the NFL.
“This is a dream come true,” Mathis said. “I’m ready to show everyone in Washington I’m worth a No. 2 pick. God works everything out for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.