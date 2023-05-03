Activity is ramping up for the third annual South Franklin Catfish Festival in Wisner this Saturday, May 6.
“Every year we feel like we are learning how to make this festival better than the year before,” Chairman Elliot Britt said. “And we are very excited about what we have to offer this time around.”
The festival is held in downtown Wisner, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2. The event includes day-long entertainment, a classic car show, kids’ area and over 100 vendors selling everything from handmade items to clothing and accessories to home decor, coffee and dog treats.
“And of course, the star of the show, fried catfish prepared by our friends at Haring Catfish,” Britt said.
Entertainment Director Brandon Loman said organizers focused on high-quality musical entertainment which will be featured on a new stage, located in the parking lot of Franklin State Bank.
“We are really proud of this lineup,” Loman said. “The quality is top-notch from start to finish.”
No Good Horses, a Monroe-area band which was hugely popular last year, will be returning in the 11:45 a.m. spot.
“They killed it last year,” Loman said. “Think of them as a rock ‘n’roll band wearing a cowboy hat. They will get you dancing and singing along with songs ranging from today’s country, old school throwbacks and some original tunes.”
“From the wall of guitars, to the funky drum and bass section, the fiddle and pedal steel – they will take you on a ride through a parish dirt road with the windows rolled down and the stereo all the way up,” Loman said.
Another favorite returning to the Catfish Festival will be the swamp pop sounds of Born to Boogie at 10:30 a.m.
“We love these guys,” Loman said.
New to this year’s festival will be the country/rock/blues fusion of The Cal Presley Band at 9:30 a.m., and regional phenom Josh Love with his seamless mix of rock and rhythm and blues at 1:15 p.m.
Kicking off the event, literally, will be the Glory Bound Cloggers at 8:30 a.m. and, another new addition, the La Luna Chicks will be dancing on Fort Scott St. near the angel wings mural at 11:30 a.m.
Classic cars are a crowd favorite and traditionally fill the service road on La. Hwy 15 – and this year will be no exception. Chairman Jenny Mason has been communicating with dozens of car enthusiasts who look forward to showing off their fantastic vehicles and interacting with the crowd.
Festival organizer Harriet Luckett has been handling vendor applications and reports a good mix of returning vendors and some new.
“We love it when they have a good time and want to come back,” Luckett said. “And we hear that over and over.”
Some vendors will begin setting up Friday with the rest descending on Wisner in the early morning hours Saturday, setting up tables and tents and booths.
“We are so glad to have such a great variety – there’s something for everyone who enjoys a good shopping experience,” she said.
Lots of clothing and accessories, home decor, pet products, books, arts, crafts and more will be available.
In addition to the fresh, farm-raised fried catfish, there will be a variety of other food for sale – ranging from barbecue to tacos to hamburgers, hotdogs, corn dogs, spiral-cut potatoes, nachos, lemonade and sno-cones, funnel cakes, kettle corn, beignets, coffees, jellies and jams, local honey, and other treats.
“Seriously – come hungry,” Britt said.
The Baskin Baptist Church youth group will once again provide a fun kids’ area with bouncy attractions as they raise funds for various mission projects and events.
A limited number of commemorative festival T-shirts are available for sale prior to the event, with those remaining available at the event. The shirts are $20 and available at Wisner Town Hall, Franklin State Bank in Wisner, WSB in Gilbert and Shelter Insurance in Winnsboro.
The South Franklin Catfish Festival was founded three years ago following the closure of the long-running Franklin Parish Catfish Festival.
“It was such a loss to the parish, and we thought maybe our festival, though much smaller, could help fill that void,” Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty said.“The catfish industry has long been centered in Wisner and the southern part of the parish and we are glad we get to continue to celebrate that.”
McCarty added that it has been great to see so many of the small towns in Franklin Parish create festivals, markets and events to bring the community together and attract visitors to the area.
“We all benefit when our towns thrive,” McCarty said.
The festival is run by a committee of volunteers with the support and cooperation of the Town of Wisner. Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb and his department also offer support to the event, along with the Wisner Police Department and volunteers from neighboring law enforcement agencies.
“We are indebted to so many volunteers, like our friends at Amazing Grace Ministries and more, along with the many sponsors who have provided financial support to the festival,” Britt added.
Proceeds have been used to fund scholarships for local seniors as well as contributing to ongoing efforts to revitalize the Town of Wisner.
For more information, or updates, check the festival website,
southfranklincatfishfestival.com, or their Facebook page.
